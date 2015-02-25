50pips per day on Gold using EMA 50

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It seems a cheap talk, however checking the position of the candlesticks on 1 hour chart

all you need to do is allow minimum 3 candle sticks complete then you take your trade.

 

if the candlesticks falls below the EMA  then you sell to make 50pips   viceversa is also true.  

 

I will give live updates on this trading strategy!!!!   

 
im watching this space
 
115774:

It seems a cheap talk, however checking the position of the candlesticks on 1 hour chart

all you need to do is allow minimum 3 candle sticks complete then you take your trade.

 

if the candlesticks falls below the EMA  then you sell to make 50pips   viceversa is also true.  

 

I will give live updates on this trading strategy!!!!   

Ya, checked on the chart and looks good. Keep it up. I am 100 yards far from gold, ha ha haa. I am in currency trade only. 
 
The answer is always simple. Buy low and sell high...or sell high and buy low. The problem is picking reversal or continuation points, which takes a lot of experience.
 

Smarthelping     i completely agree with you!   experience definitely develops overtime, but if we want to get outstanding results one must 

be very detailed with the chart analysis and its history, while continuously searching for innovative  trading strategies.

 

Gold is definitely not easy to trade but with some knowledge and monitoring of the USD it becomes easier!

 
115774:

It seems a cheap talk, however checking the position of the candlesticks on 1 hour chart

all you need to do is allow minimum 3 candle sticks complete then you take your trade.

 

if the candlesticks falls below the EMA  then you sell to make 50pips   viceversa is also true.  

 

I will give live updates on this trading strategy!!!!   

Do you also use a 50 pip stop loss? Some sort of stop loss is necessary.

AU 50

 

@Toby   

 

I dont  really use stop loss, which is a big weakness on my side.


Your chart shows the strategy works but must be finetuned.  

I am still doing some research with my Matlab software and I will come out with more details on how  to combine the

EMA 50 and EMA 110   to ensure more successful Gold trades.

 

all comments are welcomed, in fact the criticisms to the strategy will be appreciated

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