I'm good at draining

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I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...


Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!

Entries are almost random.



 
Younga:

I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...


Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!

Entries are almost random.




For a successful flip it needs to lose more spread in every trade.
 
Дмитрий:

For a successful flip it must drain more spread in every trade.
the report attached, of course it is losing more spread. very important point - no stops
 
Younga:
the report is attached, of course it drains more than the spread. very important point - no stops

WHAT ABOUT TP?
 
Дмитрий:

AND TP?
And the TP turns out to be closing the tester - a very important point - constantly the tester closes open orders at a loss (the number of buy and sell orders is the same, alternating)
 
Younga:
And the TP turns out to close the tester - a very important point - constantly the tester closes open orders in minus (the number of buy and sell orders is the same, they alternate)

Try reversing
 
Дмитрий:

Try turning it upside down
Turn what upside down?
 
Younga:

I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...


Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!

Entries are almost random.




Why don't you want to change to stop orders and see how much lot you have?

 
Younga:
Why flip what?

Change the positions of buy and sell
 
Aleksey Vakhrushev:


Why don't you want to swap to stop and see? and what is your lot?

the peculiarity of entering a position with limit orders will not allow to change buy and sell so easily, and stops with large slippages enter (lot o.1 for the tester)
 
A profitable strategy will be profitable no matter how you flip it, but a losing strategy will only be profitable.
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