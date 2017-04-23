I'm good at draining
Younga:
Entries are almost random.
I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...
Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!
Entries are almost random.
For a successful flip it needs to lose more spread in every trade.
Дмитрий:the report attached, of course it is losing more spread. very important point - no stops
For a successful flip it must drain more spread in every trade.
For a successful flip it must drain more spread in every trade.
Younga:
the report is attached, of course it drains more than the spread. very important point - no stops
the report is attached, of course it drains more than the spread. very important point - no stops
WHAT ABOUT TP?
Дмитрий:And the TP turns out to be closing the tester - a very important point - constantly the tester closes open orders at a loss (the number of buy and sell orders is the same, alternating)
AND TP?
AND TP?
Younga:
And the TP turns out to close the tester - a very important point - constantly the tester closes open orders in minus (the number of buy and sell orders is the same, they alternate)
And the TP turns out to close the tester - a very important point - constantly the tester closes open orders in minus (the number of buy and sell orders is the same, they alternate)
Try reversing
Дмитрий:Turn what upside down?
Try turning it upside down
Try turning it upside down
Younga:
Entries are almost random.
I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...
Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!
Entries are almost random.
Why don't you want to change to stop orders and see how much lot you have?
Younga:
Why flip what?
Why flip what?
Change the positions of buy and sell
Aleksey Vakhrushev:the peculiarity of entering a position with limit orders will not allow to change buy and sell so easily, and stops with large slippages enter (lot o.1 for the tester)
Why don't you want to swap to stop and see? and what is your lot?
A profitable strategy will be profitable no matter how you flip it, but a losing strategy will only be profitable.
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I've heard many times that if you take a losing strategy and turn it upside down...
Seems to drain steadily, at any period - the main problem is limit entries, I won't change it to stop orders!
Entries are almost random.