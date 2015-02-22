help me please

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my market watch time hasn't moved from Friday night/Saturday morning, does anyone know what I can do to try and sort it please? on mt4
 
148011:
my market watch time hasn't moved from Friday night/Saturday morning, does anyone know what I can do to try and sort it please? on mt4
The market is close on week-end.
 
angevoyageur:
The market is close on week-end.
so the market watch time will not carry on? it says 00:12:37
 
148011:
so the market watch time will not carry on? it says 00:12:37
No, until the market will open again this evening (around 22:00 GMT it depends of the broker).
 
angevoyageur:
No, until the market will open again this evening (around 22:00 GMT it depends of the broker).
ok thankyou, so theres nothing wrong with it?
 
148011:
ok thankyou, so theres nothing wrong with it?
NO.
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