help me please
my market watch time hasn't moved from Friday night/Saturday morning, does anyone know what I can do to try and sort it please? on mt4
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148011:The market is close on week-end.
my market watch time hasn't moved from Friday night/Saturday morning, does anyone know what I can do to try and sort it please? on mt4
my market watch time hasn't moved from Friday night/Saturday morning, does anyone know what I can do to try and sort it please? on mt4
angevoyageur:so the market watch time will not carry on? it says 00:12:37
The market is close on week-end.
The market is close on week-end.
148011:No, until the market will open again this evening (around 22:00 GMT it depends of the broker).
so the market watch time will not carry on? it says 00:12:37
so the market watch time will not carry on? it says 00:12:37
angevoyageur:ok thankyou, so theres nothing wrong with it?
No, until the market will open again this evening (around 22:00 GMT it depends of the broker).
No, until the market will open again this evening (around 22:00 GMT it depends of the broker).
148011:NO.
ok thankyou, so theres nothing wrong with it?
ok thankyou, so theres nothing wrong with it?
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