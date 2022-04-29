I'm not receiving notifications for replies to my forum comments

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For what it's worth, people are quoting me in the replies, but I never receive a notification.

I do, however, receive notifications if they mention (@) me by my display name.

Here are my notification settings.


[Deleted]  
Alexander Martinez: For what it's worth, people are quoting me in the replies, but I never receive a notification. I do, however, receive notifications if they mention (@) me by my display name. Here are my notification settings.


It happens quite often. Sometimes they appear, other times they appear late and at other times (most of the time) not all. The website notifications are not very reliable at all.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It happens quite often. Sometimes they appear, other times they appear late and at other times (most of the time) not all. The website notifications are not very reliable at all.

Thank you, Fernando.

Hopefully, they will fix it.

[Deleted]  
Alexander Martinez #: Thank you, Fernando. Hopefully, they will fix it.

I don't think so. It's been like this for a very, very long time!

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