I'm not receiving notifications for replies to my forum comments
Alexander Martinez: For what it's worth, people are quoting me in the replies, but I never receive a notification. I do, however, receive notifications if they mention (@) me by my display name. Here are my notification settings.
It happens quite often. Sometimes they appear, other times they appear late and at other times (most of the time) not all. The website notifications are not very reliable at all.
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For what it's worth, people are quoting me in the replies, but I never receive a notification.
I do, however, receive notifications if they mention (@) me by my display name.
Here are my notification settings.