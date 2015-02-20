eurjpy will bearish or bullish - page 2

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Our buy trade was closed (in profit) - we can see it from the chart:


 
On long term i can say Bullish
 
indeet:
On long term i can say Bullish
+1
 

hi 

i trade ej usually 

 today was bear day . i trade on european open i share my entry 

 
I don't know , i don't use this pair
 
Ollymd:
I don't know , i don't use this pair
EJ=eurjpy
 

buy EJ @filled

i think can rise over 200 pips

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