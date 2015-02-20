eurjpy will bearish or bullish - page 2
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Our buy trade was closed (in profit) - we can see it from the chart:
On long term i can say Bullish
hi
i trade ej usually
today was bear day . i trade on european open i share my entry
I don't know , i don't use this pair
buy EJ @filled
i think can rise over 200 pips