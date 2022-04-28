How can I Check the Candle before the next day/Candle starts?
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I have the Problem, that i musst always watch in the past with the Code.
When i debug i see this:
The Candle Close is under Lower Bollinger Band
When the next day is open, i see this:
Bollinger Band is now other Value, the Close Price also.
Debug Says same:
In My Code i use this:
the Code Part of Bollinger is this one:
I don't want to wait for the next day. I know that it is possible to change the Code Part (PriceArray[0].close < (BB_LowerBand_Value[0]) || BB_LowerBand_Value[1]))
It is Possible that can check the Values before the next Candle Starts? And have somebody Codesnippets for that Problem?
Thanks