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LibertySilver:
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Many errors at compile time'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis test_indicator.mq4
Now we need to correct the mistakes:
'(' - unbalanced right parenthesis
LibertySilver:First you need to fix the problems. With the error code does not compile.
how would i fix array out of range
how would i fix array out of range
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| HighLow_Custom.mq4 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #property link "" #property copyright "" #property version "1.0" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Yellow #property indicator_color3 Blue //---- indicator buffers double ExtMapBuffer1[]; double ExtMapBuffer2[]; double ExtMapBuffer3[]; string Time_Frame_value="0,M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1"; string Time_Frame="0"; int timeFrame; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { if(Time_Frame=="M1") { timeFrame=PERIOD_M1; } else if(Time_Frame=="M5") { timeFrame=PERIOD_M5; } else if(Time_Frame=="M15") { timeFrame=PERIOD_M15; } else if(Time_Frame=="M30") { timeFrame=PERIOD_M30; } else if(Time_Frame=="H1") { timeFrame=PERIOD_H1; } else if(Time_Frame=="H4") { timeFrame=PERIOD_H4; } else if(Time_Frame=="D1") { timeFrame=PERIOD_D1; } else if(Time_Frame=="W1") { timeFrame=PERIOD_W1; } else if(Time_Frame=="MN1") { timeFrame=PERIOD_MN1; } else { timeFrame=0; } /* if (timeFrame < Period()) { Alert("The timeframe must be higher than the current"); deinit(); } */ SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_LINE); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { ObjectsDeleteAll(); Comment(""); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { /* // Check for expiration date// string expire_date = "2014.09.08"; //<-- hard coded datetime datetime e_d = StrToTime(expire_date); if (TimeCurrent( ) >= e_d) { Alert ("EA EXPIRED....TO PURCHASE PLEASE EMAIL "); return(0); } */ int shift,i,CurDay=-1,BarCount=-1; double DayMax=-1.0,DayMin=-1.0; double DayOpen; double yesterday_close,yesterday_high,yesterday_low,NH,NL; for(shift=Bars-1; shift>=0; shift--) { int timeFrameIndex=iBarShift(NULL,timeFrame,Time[shift],true); if(CurDay!=iTime(NULL,timeFrame,timeFrameIndex+1)) { for(i=BarCount; i>=0; i--) { ExtMapBuffer1[shift+i] = DayMax; ExtMapBuffer2[shift+i] = (DayMax+DayMin)/2; ExtMapBuffer3[shift+i] = DayMin; } CurDay=iTime(NULL,timeFrame,timeFrameIndex); BarCount=0; // DayMax = 0; // DayMin = 1000; DayOpen=Open[shift]; } yesterday_close= iClose(Symbol(),timeFrame,shift+1); yesterday_high = iHigh(Symbol(),timeFrame,shift+1); yesterday_low=iLow(Symbol(),timeFrame,shift+1); NH=(((yesterday_high+yesterday_low+yesterday_close)/3)*2)-yesterday_low; NL=(((yesterday_high+yesterday_low+yesterday_close)/3)*2)-yesterday_high; // if (DayMax < High[shift]) { DayMax=(((yesterday_high+yesterday_low+yesterday_close)/3)*2)-yesterday_low; // } // if (DayMin > Low[shift]) { DayMin=(((yesterday_high+yesterday_low+yesterday_close)/3)*2)-yesterday_high; // } BarCount=BarCount+1; } for(i=BarCount; i>=0; i--) { ExtMapBuffer1[shift+i] = DayMax; ExtMapBuffer2[shift+i] = (DayMax+DayMin)/2; ExtMapBuffer3[shift+i] = DayMin; } // DayClose = Close[0]; // Avg = (DayMax+DayMin)/2; //drawLabel(DoubleToStr(NL,Digits),NL,White); //drawLabel(DoubleToStr(NH,Digits),NH,White); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void drawLabel(string name,double lvl,color Color) { if(ObjectFind(name)!=0) { ObjectCreate(name,OBJ_TEXT,0,Time[0],lvl); ObjectSetText(name,name,8,"Arial",EMPTY); ObjectSet(name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color); ObjectMove(name,0,Time[0],lvl); } else { ObjectMove(name,0,Time[0],lvl); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Here is the error. You need to convert the type datetime:
CurDay=iTime(NULL,timeFrame,timeFrameIndex);
And what happened to the code?
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