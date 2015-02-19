[Help] An indicator which can find market bottoms
weiquan_sim:
Hi all coders out there , recently i discovered this useful indicator from a site , and i wish there is someone who can code it into mt4
And i wonder if you guys can code it into finding market tops as well ? thanks a million!
Hello weiquan_sim,
Please take a look at the Freelance section of the website.
Regards,
Malacarne
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Hi all coders out there , recently i discovered this useful indicator from a site , and i wish there is someone who can code it into mt4
As u can see from the picture above it can identify when the market is going to end it's down trend, a very useful indicator for me to find market bottoms !
So , now i wish there are coders who are capable to code these into mt4 and here's the source code of the indicator :
And i wonder if you guys can code it into finding market tops as well ? thanks a million!