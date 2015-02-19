[Help] An indicator which can find market bottoms

New comment
 

Hi all coders out there , recently i discovered this useful indicator from a site , and i wish there is someone who can code it into mt4

 

 

As u can see from the picture above it can identify when the market is going to end it's down trend, a very useful indicator for me to find market bottoms !

So , now i wish there are coders who are capable to code these into mt4  and here's the source code of the indicator :

 study("CM_Williams_Vix_Fix", overlay=false)

pd = input(22, title="LookBack Period Standard Deviation High")

bbl = input(20, title="Bolinger Band Length")

mult = input(2.0    , minval=1, maxval=5, title="Bollinger Band Standard Devaition Up")

lb = input(50  , title="Look Back Period Percentile High")

ph = input(.85, title="Highest Percentile - 0.90=90%, 0.95=95%, 0.99=99%")

pl = input(1.01, title="Lowest Percentile - 1.10=90%, 1.05=95%, 1.01=99%")

hp = input(false, title="Show High Range - Based on Percentile and LookBack Period?")

sd = input(false, title="Show Standard Deviation Line?")



wvf = ((highest(close, pd)-low)/(highest(close, pd)))*100



sDev = mult * stdev(wvf, bbl)

midLine = sma(wvf, bbl)

lowerBand = midLine - sDev

upperBand = midLine + sDev



rangeHigh = (highest(wvf, lb)) * ph

rangeLow = (lowest(wvf, lb)) * pl





col = wvf >= upperBand or wvf >= rangeHigh ? lime : gray





plot(hp and rangeHigh ? rangeHigh : na, title="Range High Percentile", style=line, linewidth=4, color=orange)

plot(hp and rangeLow ? rangeLow : na, title="Range High Percentile", style=line, linewidth=4, color=orange)

plot(wvf, title="Williams Vix Fix", style=histogram, linewidth = 4, color=col)

plot(sd and upperBand ? upperBand : na, title="Upper Band", style=line, linewidth = 3, color=aqua)

 

And i wonder if you guys can code it into finding market tops as well ? thanks a million! 

 
weiquan_sim:

Hi all coders out there , recently i discovered this useful indicator from a site , and i wish there is someone who can code it into mt4

And i wonder if you guys can code it into finding market tops as well ? thanks a million! 

Hello weiquan_sim,

Please take a look at the Freelance section of the website.

Regards,
Malacarne

New comment