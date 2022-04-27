VPS DISAPPEARED MISSING MT4 HELP!!!

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Jose Molinas:

Are you sure you are logged into your MT5's MQL5 account with the same josemolinas login and NOT your email or any other?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Are you sure you are logged into your MT5's MQL5 account with the same josemolinas login and NOT your email or any other?

Yes sure.. its MT4's MQL5 account with just josemolinas. Yesterday VPS was working fine.. them Suddenly in a coupple hours disappeared from Navigator in MT4 but sill active on Website account.

 
Jose Molinas #:

Yes sure.. its MT4's MQL5 account with just josemolinas. Yesterday VPS was working fine.. them Suddenly in a coupple hours disappeared from Navigator in MT4 but sill active on Website account.

Please capture a screenshot for your cancelled VPSs

 
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra #:

Please capture a screenshot for your cancelled VPSs

Here is..

1) First month worked very well

2) Them added $15 + $15 to account.

3) Bought 1 month them cancelled because didn't find VPS on MT4, money return don't problem.

4) Bought another 1 month, VPS and still Active now but don't appear on MT4.

Files:
balance_hosting.jpg  149 kb
active_hosting.jpg  36 kb
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