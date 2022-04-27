VPS DISAPPEARED MISSING MT4 HELP!!!
Are you sure you are logged into your MT5's MQL5 account with the same josemolinas login and NOT your email or any other?
Are you sure you are logged into your MT5's MQL5 account with the same josemolinas login and NOT your email or any other?
Yes sure.. its MT4's MQL5 account with just josemolinas. Yesterday VPS was working fine.. them Suddenly in a coupple hours disappeared from Navigator in MT4 but sill active on Website account.
Please capture a screenshot for your cancelled VPSs
Here is..
1) First month worked very well
2) Them added $15 + $15 to account.
3) Bought 1 month them cancelled because didn't find VPS on MT4, money return don't problem.
4) Bought another 1 month, VPS and still Active now but don't appear on MT4.
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