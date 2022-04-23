MT5 became unresponsive after 30 hour long backtest. What to do?

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The MT5 program seems very instable. On the slightest thing I do, it just freezes up. The weird thing is that the candles still keep printing and the backtest keeps going, but it doesn't respond to any mouse click whatsoever.


I just tried adding a simple indicator to my chart, which didn't work and then it became unresponsive. I had this before, but now my PC was working for 30 hours on a backtest and I don't want to lose that data and start over again.


What are my options now to preserve the data?


Screenshot

 
Be patient and wait. That's what I suggest.
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Dominik Christian Egert #:
Be patient and wait. That's what I suggest.

I have been doing that for 4 hours already. It doesn't seem like it's gonna solve itself

 

Danny Verpoorten: I just tried adding a simple indicator to my chart, which didn't work and then it became unresponsive.

I had this before, but now my PC was working for 30 hours on a backtest and I don't want to lose that data and start over again. What are my options now to preserve the data?

Likely, you added a broken indicator and stopped the terminal. You have no options to preserve anything. Delete the EX5 and restart the terminal.

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