Working with iBands()
Hello,
bit of stuck with this. I have downloaded this expert advisor. It has an iBands function, now I want to get values from Bollinger Bands indicator of (let's say) last complete candle.
Below is the complete code (it is without edits of original code), I have just added this line for debugging:
Mrate array shows correct values, but BBLow and other BB related arrays contain not corresponding values. Does index "1" from these arrays mean first complete candle?
For better understanding please check attached image.
Will appreciate any help or explanation, thank you.
Complete code:
Solution is simple, I am just blind. There is a PERIOD_M30 set.
BolBandsHandle=iBands(NULL,PERIOD_M30,bands_period,bands_shift,deviation,PRICE_CLOSE);
need to be changed to something like PERIOD_CURRENT.
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Hello,
bit of stuck with this. I have downloaded this expert advisor. It has an iBands function, now I want to get values from Bollinger Bands indicator of (let's say) last complete candle.
Below is the complete code (it is without edits of original code), I have just added this line for debugging:
Mrate array shows correct values, but BBLow and other BB related arrays contain not corresponding values. Does index "1" from these arrays mean first complete candle?
For better understanding please check attached image.
Will appreciate any help or explanation, thank you.
Complete code: