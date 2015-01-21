Can a big currency move like the recent chf move shut down a broker?
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Im asking because recently a big broker shut down after the big CHF movement caused massive loses on its clients and currently the broker's platform is also shut down.
i have had the same problem my broker liquidated! now i can't find a new broker with the MT5 platform. Are there any brokers out there who are offering MT5 demmo accounts?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/39727
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I think you've already answered your own question :)
I know some brokers collapsed. Maybe I should have rephrased the heading. What I want is discussion on that event here.
Which other brokers collapsed ?
Alpari UK
Please don't reply inside quote.
This topic started about AlpariUK. Please read the question again :
Which other brokers collapsed ?
Which other brokers collapsed ?
Only other one I know about that went bust (and breaking my own rules on naming brokers here) is the New Zealand one Global Brokers NZ (Excel Markets). But as they're actually confirmed totally busted and liquidated, guess there's no harm in naming them; Unlike the UK broker that is attempting to rise from the ashes......
Only other one I know about that went bust (and breaking my own rules on naming brokers here) is the New Zealand one Global Brokers NZ (Excel Markets). But as they're actually confirmed totally busted and liquidated, guess there's no harm in naming them; Unlike the UK broker that is attempting to rise from the ashes......
Thanks for the name, no worries
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