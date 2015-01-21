Can a big currency move like the recent chf move shut down a broker?

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Im asking because recently a big broker shut down after the big CHF movement caused massive loses on its clients and currently the broker's platform is also shut down.
 
tonny:
Im asking because recently a big broker shut down after the big CHF movement caused massive loses on its clients and currently the broker's platform is also shut down.
I think you've already answered your own question :)
 
i have had the same problem my broker liquidated! now i can't find a new broker with the MT5 platform. Are there any brokers out there who are offering MT5 demmo accounts?
 
martyn333:
i have had the same problem my broker liquidated! now i can't find a new broker with the MT5 platform. Are there any brokers out there who are offering MT5 demmo accounts?

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/39727

Any other demo broker for MT5
Any other demo broker for MT5
  • www.mql5.com
Do we have any other broker suppyling MT5 demo accounts? - - Category: general
 
Filter:
I think you've already answered your own question :)
I know some brokers collapsed. Maybe I should have rephrased the heading. What I want is discussion on that event here.
 
tonny:
I know some brokers collapsed. Maybe I should have rephrased the heading. What I want is discussion on that event here.
Which other brokers collapsed ?
 
This like some sort of forex "black hole" swallow brokers.
 
angevoyageur:
Which other brokers collapsed ?

 

Alpari UK 

 
amir_avatar:

Please don't reply inside quote.

This topic started about AlpariUK. Please read the question again :

Which other brokers collapsed ?

 
angevoyageur:

Which other brokers collapsed ?

Only other one I know about that went bust (and breaking my own rules on naming brokers here) is the New Zealand one Global Brokers NZ (Excel Markets). But as they're actually confirmed totally busted and liquidated, guess there's no harm in naming them; Unlike the UK broker that is attempting to rise from the ashes......

 
Filter:

Only other one I know about that went bust (and breaking my own rules on naming brokers here) is the New Zealand one Global Brokers NZ (Excel Markets). But as they're actually confirmed totally busted and liquidated, guess there's no harm in naming them; Unlike the UK broker that is attempting to rise from the ashes......

Thanks for the name, no worries

As a reminder, the rule is :

Negative discussions of any banking, brokerage and other financial institutions are not allowed.

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