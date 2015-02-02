Build 1043

New comment
 
ExpertRemove() is not terminating tester as before. Why is this?
 
ssn:
ExpertRemove() is not terminating tester as before. Why is this?
This problem is specific to MT5 on mac, using a prepackaged dmg file and not PlayOnMac.
 

New issues on windows as well. Build 1062

 

 

And then this...

 

 

 
Please report bug to ServiceDesk.
 
What does "using a prepackaged dmg file and not PlayOnMac" mean?
 
alexvd:
What does "using a prepackaged dmg file and not PlayOnMac" mean?

Hi

 

Some brokers allow mt5 to be dowNloaded from their website as a dmg file. For example Admiral markets and Iron FX.  

For brokers that do not offer this, usually mac users have to download the exe and run it under playonmac. I think there is even an article on this website that describes this.

New comment