May be a little Mistake in the documentation

I try to use the Bull-Indicator. 

This is the info from the doc:

int  iBullsPower(
   string              symbol,            // symbol name
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES     period,            // period
   int                 ma_period,         // averaging period
   ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE  applied_price      // type of price or handle
   );

 

 

When I insert the applied_price I get a mistake.

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE is not neccessary. May be the same problem arise with BearPower Indicator.

This example functions:

   int PointerBullArray =  iBullsPower(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1,13); 
   double BullArray[11];              //From 0 - 10 = 11
   CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray);       // Copy Value 0 To 10
   Alert(BullArray[9]);  // The newest, actuall value 

 

That is no problem ! MQL5-Learner are carefull, open-minded, nice and full of hopes.

 Here comes the formated code:

    double BullArray[11]; 

   int PointerBullArray = iBearsPower(Symbol(),
                                                      PERIOD_H1,
                                                      13);

    CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray);

    Alert(BullArray[9]);  // The newest, actuall value 

 

   double BullArray[11]; 
   int PointerBullArray = iBearsPower(Symbol(),
                                      PERIOD_H1,
                                      13);
   CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray);
   Alert(BullArray[9]);  // The newest, actuall value

 
I have seen you have corrected the text in the documentation for iBearsPower.

I would also correct the text for  iBullsPower.

 
Thank you. We will fix it tomorrow.
