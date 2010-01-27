May be a little Mistake in the documentation
That is no problem ! MQL5-Learner are carefull, open-minded, nice and full of hopes.
Here comes the formated code:
double BullArray[11];
int PointerBullArray = iBearsPower(Symbol(),
PERIOD_H1,
13);
CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray);
Alert(BullArray[9]); // The newest, actuall value
double BullArray[11]; int PointerBullArray = iBearsPower(Symbol(), PERIOD_H1, 13); CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray); Alert(BullArray[9]); // The newest, actuall value
This is formatted (highlighted) code
I try to use the Bull-Indicator.
This is the info from the doc:
int iBullsPower(
string symbol, // symbol name
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period
int ma_period, // averaging period
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // type of price or handle
);
When I insert the applied_price I get a mistake.
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE is not neccessary. May be the same problem arise with BearPower Indicator.
This example functions:
int PointerBullArray = iBullsPower(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1,13);
double BullArray[11]; //From 0 - 10 = 11
CopyBuffer(PointerBullArray,0,0,10, BullArray); // Copy Value 0 To 10
Alert(BullArray[9]); // The newest, actuall value