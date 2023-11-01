mql5 merge two indicators and know when it cross

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rsi and macd

Hello everybody,

i'm a developer, i've just arrived on mql5 language,

i would like to practice on the language, so i've encounter a problem

in the mt5 UI it's possible to merge two indicators in a same window, i'm wondering about  how can i know that for example, the RSI has cross the MACD indicator?

MACD - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
MACD - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
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Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following dynamic indicator. It indicates the correlation between two Moving Averages of a...
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grnandoy: in the mt5 UI it's possible to merge two indicators in a same window, i'm wondering about  how can i know that for example, the RSI has cross the MACD indicator?

Placing the RSI and MACD on the same window is just a visual or "cosmetic" convenience. You can't detect the "crossing" of those two indicators because they use different scales.

RSI has values between 0 and 100, and the MACD has values in the quote prices. Their scales are not compatible.

You should NEVER look for crossings between the two. That is foolish.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Placing the RSI and MACD on the same window is just a visual or "cosmetic" convenience. You can't detect the "crossing" because those two indicators because they use different scales.

RSI has values between 0 and 100, and the MACD has values in the quote prices. Their scales are not compatible.

You should NEVER look for crossings between the two. That is foolish.

Thank you for taking time and your help
 
Nandoy Gradi Ngalubenge:

Hello everybody,

i'm a developer, i've just arrived on mql5 language,

i would like to practice on the language, so i've encounter a problem

in the mt5 UI it's possible to merge two indicators in a same window, i'm wondering about  how can i know that for example, the RSI has cross the MACD indicator?

brother did you find the code behind what cause mt4 to show the macd and rsi that way when they are merged ? kindly help if you get to know how mql4 and mql5 is posting that data and what logic is that following in terms of UI ?
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