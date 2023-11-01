mql5 merge two indicators and know when it cross
Placing the RSI and MACD on the same window is just a visual or "cosmetic" convenience. You can't detect the "crossing" of those two indicators because they use different scales.
RSI has values between 0 and 100, and the MACD has values in the quote prices. Their scales are not compatible.
You should NEVER look for crossings between the two. That is foolish.
Placing the RSI and MACD on the same window is just a visual or "cosmetic" convenience. You can't detect the "crossing" because those two indicators because they use different scales.
RSI has values between 0 and 100, and the MACD has values in the quote prices. Their scales are not compatible.
You should NEVER look for crossings between the two. That is foolish.
i'm a developer, i've just arrived on mql5 language,
i would like to practice on the language, so i've encounter a problem
in the mt5 UI it's possible to merge two indicators in a same window, i'm wondering about how can i know that for example, the RSI has cross the MACD indicator?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everybody,
i'm a developer, i've just arrived on mql5 language,
i would like to practice on the language, so i've encounter a problem
in the mt5 UI it's possible to merge two indicators in a same window, i'm wondering about how can i know that for example, the RSI has cross the MACD indicator?