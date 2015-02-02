Fractal theory - page 6

Joni4404:
Relying on fractals alone is not good trading, because this indicator only shows a possible future movement, namely the return of the market to the same point and further progress in the trend. It is worth to apply filters to this indicator
Are you talking about the Williams fractals indicator? I guess it has nothing to do with fractals.) I'm working on a theory that describes price behaviour based on the assumption that the market is fractal. And for that, we must first prove that it is fractal, i.e. self-similar. This is the first stage of the work, to find what its self-similarity is.
 
C-4:

Truly fractal indicators have no characteristic time scale, but always have a marginal time horizon. The time horizon is some point on the RS-function mapped in double logarithmic scales. At the same time the horizon includes all the younger, infinitely fractional, time scales (fractal nesting).

By the way, I solved this problem via zig-zag too. Indeed, as far as I understand the zig-zag is some analogue or rather a tool for calculation of fractionally integrated series and f-distributions. However it didn't go further than that for me either:(

I started with making "right plot" instead of zig-zag. Time sampling is clearly not suitable, because when decreasing the timeframe the character of the market changes considerably. Now I'm writing a chart, which will be plotted not by time, but by operations. That is, N ticks are accumulated, the candle closes, or the price oscillates by a certain number of points and the candle closes. Then those candlesticks will be combined by the same algorithm in older timeframes which will allow us to see if the condition of self-similarity of some market parameter will be obeyed. I will post pictures with comments. Then I will think further.
 
The fractal theory itself is very interesting, and if traded correctly and used as intended, you can earn good interest
 
I think that zigzags is the most natural "language" for the market. Paradoxically, but in a sense it is the equivalent of smoothing for "normal" time series. After all, the point of smoothing is to discard irrelevant information. But the point is that extrema are rejected while for price series the exact values of extrema are very important. But zigzags "smooth" exactly as it is necessary for price series.

The zigzags fit into the concept of multifractality just as organically.

 
Has anyone been trading on the Trading Chaos system???
 
I have an acquaintance who has been trading, and he says that he is quite profitable and earns money solely through trading, and I trust him. But he used the system somehow tricky, I do not understand how. I did test the system as described by Williams on his history, it was losing. Maybe I have missed some important point. But I see no reason why it should be profitable.
in the trading chaos, there is one significant component which, in the vast majority of cases, is simply not taken into account

it is 1 working on one's own inner world as a person in general
2) inner attitude as a trader when entering the market and being in the market

this is more than a third of the text in wiliams books, but is usually ignored by users


If the above is accepted as reality, we must agree with the high importance of the man himself as an element of the system

this, in turn, can be viewed ambiguously from the perspective of automated trading where this component has been neglected, at least for now

 
What do you mean by "not given to it at all"? Some people do and some people don't. Some have already invented the bicycle and some haven't :)

It's just that most people confuse auto-trading with money printing.

 
I wonder who uses fractals, do they use other indicators, I just know a lot of people who only focus on them.
 

Made fractal charts from tick charts. It turns out that as the timeframe decreases, the detail of the chart increases, if we take very rough, then up to a straight line.

The grouping by points is taken as the basis - when the price has made a swing at N points the bar is closed. It turns out to be a point timeframe.

