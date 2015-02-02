Fractal theory - page 6
Relying on fractals alone is not good trading, because this indicator only shows a possible future movement, namely the return of the market to the same point and further progress in the trend. It is worth to apply filters to this indicator
Truly fractal indicators have no characteristic time scale, but always have a marginal time horizon. The time horizon is some point on the RS-function mapped in double logarithmic scales. At the same time the horizon includes all the younger, infinitely fractional, time scales (fractal nesting).
By the way, I solved this problem via zig-zag too. Indeed, as far as I understand the zig-zag is some analogue or rather a tool for calculation of fractionally integrated series and f-distributions. However it didn't go further than that for me either:(
I think that zigzags is the most natural "language" for the market. Paradoxically, but in a sense it is the equivalent of smoothing for "normal" time series. After all, the point of smoothing is to discard irrelevant information. But the point is that extrema are rejected while for price series the exact values of extrema are very important. But zigzags "smooth" exactly as it is necessary for price series.
The zigzags fit into the concept of multifractality just as organically.
Has anyone been trading on the "Trading Chaos" system?
If the above is accepted as reality, one has to agree with the high importance of man himself as an element of the system.
What do you mean by "not given to it at all"? Some people do and some people don't. Some have already invented the bicycle and some haven't :)
It's just that most people confuse auto-trading with money printing.
Made fractal charts from tick charts. It turns out that as the timeframe decreases, the detail of the chart increases, if we take very rough, then up to a straight line.
The grouping by points is taken as the basis - when the price has made a swing at N points the bar is closed. It turns out to be a point timeframe.