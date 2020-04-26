Trading music - page 8
Often, when writing a robot, I listen to Aerosmith or other old rock. The main thing is not to listen to Russian, otherwise you start to listen and try to find the meaning. Firstly, it's distracting and secondly, you get frustrated by the lack of meaning.) My English is not at such a high level that I can hear the lyrics from the songs.
By the way, psychologists say that everyone who listens to Kirkorov and other shit is a loser in life )).
Some russian rock makes more sense than foreign rock.
foreign rock, by the way, if you translate it, doesn't make sense at all(
And in general on the branch:
Music is an individual concept.
(I like Judas Priest for example) this is only one option).
The sound of the whole system on which you listen to music is also a very individual, deep and subjective subject.
ps Dune is certainly a force) I associate it with "perestroika" and childhood and after the passage of time, all warmly perceived.
Aerocmith unequivocally ))) Not the Kirkorovs and the rest of the lame-asses.
leha, hi ! right !
this is music for real guys:
I don't know what the fuck that song is,
I don't give a shit, but is there something about it, friends?
and this one !
Have a good time!
Zhytsyo
Girl, Stop !
Girl, Stop !
Beautifully sung!
A familiar Azeri-Armenian accent! )))
Žytső
What progress has been made!!!
Even in a madhouse they make music videos? ))
If you look closely, the madhouse is everywhere these days. And these guys are among those who have noticed it in time. The rest have simply got used to it and for them it all became normal long ago. :)