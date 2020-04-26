Trading music - page 10

Sergey Chalyshev:

Is this some kind of crazy, Rammstein-esque thing? ))

What the hell is Rammstein... The Beatles...


 
Artyom Trishkin:

What's a Ramstein... The Beatles...


Ooh. That's okay. I like it.

(They're teaching dibs.)

Aleksey Ivanov:

A thought occurred to the subject of music for trading.

I suggest that the robot's resources also contain a file with funeral music. As soon as the robot has merged the deposit the file is automatically played.

I prepared a file and converted it into funeral music.wav format - I can share

Snapshot2

Files:
banuw4yla1-p7jxjn.zip  12005 kb
 

I'm listening to Cepheus.


 
Just like everyone else in forex. I can't get a rhythm. There it is and there it isn't.
But it's inspiring.
 

Hasn't anyone else suggested a traditional factory and the following composition ?


 
  1. Calms
  2. Focuses
  3. Prevents rash market entries
  4. Prevents premature closing of positions
  5. Smoothes throws on the balance curve
  6. Helps avoid long drawdowns


 
Serhii Shevchuk:
Reminds me of Bob Marley.

Music like this calms me


or


 

Remembered Vysotsky, what a talent he was.


Martingeil:

Remembered Vysotsky, what a talent he was.


It would be good to remember spelling when remembering Vysotsky, too
