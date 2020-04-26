Trading music - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is this some kind of crazy, Rammstein-esque thing? ))
What the hell is Rammstein... The Beatles...
What's a Ramstein... The Beatles...
Ooh. That's okay. I like it.
(They're teaching dibs.)
A thought occurred to the subject of music for trading.
I suggest that the robot's resources also contain a file with funeral music. As soon as the robot has merged the deposit the file is automatically played.
I prepared a file and converted it into funeral music.wav format - I can share
I'm listening to Cepheus.
But it's inspiring.
Hasn't anyone else suggested a traditional factory and the following composition ?
Reminds me of Bob Marley.
Music like this calms me
or
Remembered Vysotsky, what a talent he was.
Remembered Vysotsky, what a talent he was.