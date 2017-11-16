Arbitration - rules, regulations, deadlines. - page 7
Artem, don't go overboard. Everything is good in moderation. A programme has different stages of development. Variable control implies an input interface. It is not always reasonable to organise it.
Artyom Trishkin Elementary error checking is always there. But checking the correlation of 100 variables is not reasonable usually.
Are you deliberately dragging the Arbitration topic into the Customer-Contractor discussion?
Of course I am. What do you think? Also, children in Africa are starving because of me...
zy. Arbitration arises out of nothing? No relation to the customer and the contractor? Then please have mercy...
zzz. And you don't usually need to control the interrelationship of the whole hundred. It is enough to control critical interrelationships.
How can I not prove that the assignment and the finished version correspond to the assignment?
i got the feeling it was a pain in the ass and bet $250 there.
I was even ready for 100, but my ass felt that it would not work without arbitration, so I multiplied by 2.
But the pros got their hooks in it, so they bought themselves a pain in the ass for 25 quid )
I'm laughing of course, but you have to factor these things into the price and when they say so, you should not have a problem agreeing because you've already paid for it.
Which job are we talking about, if it's not a secret?
here he is: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/22943/page6#comment_2066163
As far as I'm concerned.
I didn't see your bid for 250 bucks
so I don't show you the price:
and in the other job, which is probably the one in question, because in the first one you just rejected and in this one you chose someone else:
Where do you keep track of that? All I have on my profile is feedback and completed. I don't see any requests where another person has been selected at all.
The job is terminated, so it's in the new ones.
You go to the client's profile and see the new jobs.