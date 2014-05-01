Winning the forex. - page 11

Does averaging mean opening in the same direction as a losing order?
 
OMar1979:
Does averaging mean opening in the same direction as a losing order?
Yes. For example a position
sell and there is a loss on it. If you increase this position - that is to add another sell, that is what averaging means.
But averaging is self-deception.
 
barabashkakvn:
But averaging in general is self-defeating.

I disagree.

averaging is just a tool like any other (like a knife, for example, you can (for example) cut).

it is often used by options traders, hedge funds (a recent example is Franklin Templeton's purchase of about 40% of all Ukrainian Eurobonds, which were bought gradually, with increasing yields (equivalent to a decrease in their value)), etc.

Yes, and in general, the same R. Vince recommends to enter a position (if it is not min.lot) in parts in equal time intervals with approximately equal volume (for long-term - it can be weeks, for medium-term - hours / days, for short-term - it makes no sense :)) On average (but not always!), with this tactic, the entry price comes out better than the entry at once.

Anyway, that's how it is :)

Silent:
R0MAN:
