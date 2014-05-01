Winning the forex. - page 11
Does averaging mean opening in the same direction as a losing order?
I disagree.
averaging is just a tool like any other (like a knife, for example, you can (for example) cut).
it is often used by options traders, hedge funds (a recent example is Franklin Templeton's purchase of about 40% of all Ukrainian Eurobonds, which were bought gradually, with increasing yields (equivalent to a decrease in their value)), etc.
Yes, and in general, the same R. Vince recommends to enter a position (if it is not min.lot) in parts in equal time intervals with approximately equal volume (for long-term - it can be weeks, for medium-term - hours / days, for short-term - it makes no sense :)) On average (but not always!), with this tactic, the entry price comes out better than the entry at once.
Anyway, that's how it is :)
"Austerity ruined more Jews than the Holocaust" (c)
Happy Jewish workers' solidarity day! :-)
Likewise! :-)