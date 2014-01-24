What kind of expert does an expert have to be for you to buy one? - page 4
Take about 100,000 and go out into the real market!
They're waiting for you here :)
What do you choose?
I choose - a stable job! Trading is a form of entertainment. You can win, but you cannot live on your winnings for a long time.
iTC:
Now, after 12 years of trading, thanks to 10 years of cooperation with Komposter I make 25% of my balance each month.
To get such a result the risk should be considerable - any broker would be glad to have such a client.
I choose - stable work!
The robot I aspire to:
1. Protective mechanisms:
1.1. Stop loss -- mandatory.
1.2. Fixed % max risk on the whole deposit and in each transaction separately.
1.3. Several different options for fixing the profit (or closing a position) depending on the market situation
2. Strategy - only following the trend. Trading on the flat is forbidden. 3.
3) Minimal number of losing trades (1-2 trades per year, no more).
4. Number of deals does not matter.
5. Opening of a position in the beginning of a trend, and closing at the end of it. 6.
6. Building up a position within the trend (for MT5).
7. Drawdown - does not matter, as there is a fixed stop loss, which will trigger in case of force majeure.
In general - everything is simple: reliable stable work, taking into account all possible scenarios of market situation development for a long time ( 3-5 years).
Good. On the 1st there is no question.
Items 2, 5, 6 are possible only if you are clairvoyant or move the market yourself.
Only 2 losing trades a year?! Are you kidding me? So 2 stops should trigger in a year? Either you have huge stops, or you're fine with 10 trades a year. That's utopia for sure...
I consider at least 100 trades a year (2 per week), stops more than half the size of the take, a consistently positive test over 3-5 years to be acceptable.
You decide in your priorities, what is more important: the number of trades or reliability of performance?
The scheme is quite workable - early example: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/149 . And no joke: 5 years of stable performance.
P.S. Yes, I am a clairvoyant!!!
There is some misunderstanding between your 50 pips Takei and your:"Opening a position at the beginning of a trend, closing at the end of it. "And why show the test with increasing lot... Is there a 5 year chart with 0.1 lot ?
And about importance - here we need both quantity and quality.
For example, let's take two Expert Advisors with steadily increasing balance curve over a year:
1. Yours, 20 deals, stop-loss is 7 times the current one, all trades are positive.
2. The other one, 200 trades, 7 times the stop loss, half of the trades are positive.
Which is more reliable and which is less risky?
