Test of a new editor engine with intelligent extraction of descriptions from links - page 5
everywhere - on fb, linkedin, and so on. Everywhere. I mean - everyone knows ... who's out there with iPhones and pads and so on ... the population is used to ... (I got used to it for a few days :) - I do not use iPads or iPads here sorry)
Who says that social networks are the standard? I see only the laziness of the programmers of these social networks (if it works the same way there).
People eat ... the people like it (a billion people like it) ... it's non-negotiable ...
I, for example, really dislike the moving averages indicator. I like ichimoku ... so what? ... nothing ... with myself with my dislike :)
Know how to make a post on fb (or linkedin ...)? You put a link ... do the thing (same as here), remove the link (the thing stays) and insert your text instead of the link (very often the text is the title of an article for example). people have been using this for several years ... no one needs to explain ... billions of people ...
The thing is, I can delete that thing there (and so can the moderators). But here - the moderators can only delete the whole post, but they can't delete the thing from the post here. And also a scan of pictures ... I can choose pictures in social networks ...
image resizing ... they don't just have a size (like an avatar when it's large) ... there's something else ...
1. I don't and I'm proud of it.
2. If there's a button or link to delete that link, that's fine. But it's not there yet. It's supposed to work automatically.
Come on, I don't give a shit about my opinion, billions of people use it and are happy... me with my opinion... Excuse me.
There's more to say about the text below the picture in the thing ... The text, as I understand it, is rss, i.e. the one that third-party sites themselves distribute to everyone. In short - the copyright is respected (here) ... etc. (that is - all right).
But in social networks - I can also edit this text by clicking on it ...
Anyway - fb example ...
I just posted a link to this thread... it came up with this...
I can edit the title in the thing... for example - enter any of my own ..:
I can edit the text under the picture with a simple click ... e.g. - type in any of my own :
I can select pictures in a thing (if there is more than one picture on this thread :
or I can delete the thing altogether ...
=============
By the way, there is a timer at the bottom of the thing. That is - I can write in a thread "fuck you all ..." ... and make my text once a day for a year there ... :) and go to Bermuda for example :)
Yes, I agree - internal links should be the same, and with the possibility of deletion.
I'm deleting them.)
Through the ass. I delete the post. I re-paste it . Before publishing , I click on the cross to delete this trailer .
But this is probably temporary, they will finish it later.
let me try it:
Hmm, how do you use this stuff?
let me give it a try:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/15593