sergeev:

You're not confusing the POST method with the data format (json in your case), I hope.

That's what I'm doing, it doesn't want to return something to me
  
ОДОЛЕЛ )
 
 
left to read what I get
 
sanyooooook:
I just have to read what I'm getting.
Let me guess -- "authorization failed"
 
TheXpert:
Let me guess -- "authorization failed"

no )

But progress, before there was silence and now I know for sure there is a request, but it's not the right one
 
sanyooooook:
ahahah ) it's even worse in a way.
 
TheXpert:
ahaha ) it's even worse as far as I'm concerned.
defeated the sending of the request and the correctness of the request
 

I would not have remembered that you created the topic, so Metakvot would have remained without thanks.

I just noticed that they did what I asked for so long, and then scored and ordered.

Методы шифрования данных

To specify method of data conversion (encryption and hash calculation) in functions CryptEncode() and CryptDecode() enum_CRYPT_METHOD is used.

ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD

Constant

Description

CRYPT_BASE64

BASE64 encryption (transcoding)

CRYPT_AES128

AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes)

CRYPT_AES256

256 Bit (32 bytes) AES Encryption

CRYPT_DES

DES encryption with key 56 bits (7 bytes)

CRYPT_HASH_SHA1

Calculate HASH SHA1

CRYPT_HASH_SHA256

Calculate HASH SHA256

CRYPT_HASH_MD5

HASH calculation MD5

CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP

ZIP archiving


All in all, a huge THANK YOU. Even though it's late, better late than never. )

Somehow did not see it in the announcement, or missed it.

