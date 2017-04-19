Teach how to hash data in mql4 - page 5
You're not confusing the POST method with the data format (json in your case), I hope.
I just have to read what I'm getting.
Let me guess -- "authorization failed"
no )
ahaha ) it's even worse as far as I'm concerned.
I would not have remembered that you created the topic, so Metakvot would have remained without thanks.
I just noticed that they did what I asked for so long, and then scored and ordered.
Методы шифрования данных
To specify method of data conversion (encryption and hash calculation) in functions CryptEncode() and CryptDecode() enum_CRYPT_METHOD is used.
ENUM_CRYPT_METHOD
Constant
Description
CRYPT_BASE64
BASE64 encryption (transcoding)
CRYPT_AES128
AES encryption with 128 bit key (16 bytes)
CRYPT_AES256
256 Bit (32 bytes) AES Encryption
CRYPT_DES
DES encryption with key 56 bits (7 bytes)
CRYPT_HASH_SHA1
Calculate HASH SHA1
CRYPT_HASH_SHA256
Calculate HASH SHA256
CRYPT_HASH_MD5
HASH calculation MD5
CRYPT_ARCH_ZIP
ZIP archiving
All in all, a huge THANK YOU. Even though it's late, better late than never. )
Somehow did not see it in the announcement, or missed it.