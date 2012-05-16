How to write 64bit dll by delphi?
codeidea:Run mt5setup.exe /32
and other question, how to install MT5 32bit in Win7 and amd 64bit?
Renat:
Run mt5setup.exe /32
thanks for Renat.
Who can answer me the first questions? thanks
Renat:
Additional - MetaTrader 5 Help → Getting Started → Terminal Installation:
Terminal Installation
To install the client terminal, it is necessary to download its installer "mt5setup.exe" and launch it.
- The installation program is a web installer; this means that the major portion of the distributive will be downloaded from the Internet during installation.
- The client terminal installer determines type of an operating system and installs the corresponding version of the terminal;
- To install the 32 bit version in a 64 bit operating system, you should start the installer with the /32 key. For example c:\>mt5setup.exe /32.
codeidea:
Quite old post, but to compile a Delphi DLL for 64 bits, you need to use Embarcadero RAD Studio XE2 or Delphi XE2 (2011) and just select Windows 64 bits in "Target Plateforme" to include the correct librairies.
I install MT5 in Win7 and amd 64bit, How to write 64bit dll by delphi? Which edition ?
thanks
hongbin.fei