Discussing conflicts between programmers and customers. A discussion of ambiguous situations between the programmer and the client, and a rating of the most conflicted programmer performers. - page 16
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You're not fighting for anyone, you're fighting with your... stupidity you're fighting, quietly with yourself.
And the customers just keep on ordering.
if there are a lot of variables, it may not be a problem with the job, but with the setting of the variables.
which is quite possible - when the customer is a letter-writer and cannot express exactly what he or she wants
Sure, you go to an auto shop and say, "I want a Mercedes," and they give you a five-wheeled tractor...
But trouble:
MERCEDES BENZ 1600.
Didn't you say you didn't want a tractor, or did you say you wanted a Mercedes bus?
Please:
MERCEDES BENZ 0325
AAH! You want a Mercedes excavator, don't you?
Please:
But trouble:
MERCEDES BENZ 1600.
Did you say you didn't want a tractor, or did you say you wanted a Mercedes bus?
They don't sell this kind of miracle in an auto shop, they sell it in a hardware shop. I'm telling you, you're not reading carefully.)
Then you are imagining things out of place, there can be no tractors or buses in an auto shop.
It seems that way to you because you have not met such salespeople.
They do not sell such a miracle in an auto shop but in a special equipment shop, I told you, you do not read carefully, if I am a literalist, then you are a literalist :)
This is a typical example of how the client cannot understand the formal terms of reference.
The client asked for a Mercedes, the contractor offered it to him (and whatever intermediaries he got the Mercedes from, which special equipment is the contractor's problem), the order is fulfilled and it has to be paid for.
If you want an executive car Mercedes, then write it that way,
You will get a telepathic broker who will offer you a Mercedes A150 and you will be dissatisfied again.
Have you ever wondered why lawyers express themselves in such a complicated way? Actually they deliberately complicate their language to avoid ambiguity.
The situation is similar with TOR; it must not be ambiguous.
if there are a lot of variables, it may not be a problem with the job, but with the setting of the variables.
which is quite possible - when the customer is a letter-writer and cannot express exactly what he or she wants