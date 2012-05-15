Discussing conflicts between programmers and customers. A discussion of ambiguous situations between the programmer and the client, and a rating of the most conflicted programmer performers. - page 16

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I remembered another joke: a customer got into trouble with a variable name in the code itself (not in the properties window), saying that the name does not correspond to the purpose of the variable.
 
Mischek:

You're not fighting for anyone, you're fighting with your... stupidity you're fighting, quietly with yourself.

And the customers just keep on ordering.

I have no experience communicating on forums, I may be talking to myself if you do not consider yourself to be an interlocutor and therefore not a human being. I quite admit the probability of not being heard by those for whom it is intended. When I started placing an order myself I didn't even think to read anything about the artists, surely every customer is the same. But time is passing and soon there will be many of us and we will come and maybe I will become president:)
 
abolk:

if there are a lot of variables, it may not be a problem with the job, but with the setting of the variables.

which is quite possible - when the customer is a letter-writer and cannot express exactly what he or she wants

Of course, you come to an auto shop and say I want a Mercedes, and they roll out a five-wheeled tractor, of course you get indignant, but then an employee of the shop says to you, well, I am a psychic, look what bucket, the earth will dig, I know that you will definitely want to dig in the future, but what about five wheels? You're such a wheelie-head, you just don't understand your happiness, we have to thank you for it. That's the way it is.
 
Bormotun:
Sure, you go to an auto shop and say, "I want a Mercedes," and they give you a five-wheeled tractor...

But trouble:

MERCEDES BENZ 1600.

Didn't you say you didn't want a tractor, or did you say you wanted a Mercedes bus?

Please:

MERCEDES BENZ 0325

AAH! You want a Mercedes excavator, don't you?

Please:

 
Integer:

But trouble:

MERCEDES BENZ 1600.

Did you say you didn't want a tractor, or did you say you wanted a Mercedes bus?

You don't buy this kind of thing in an auto shop, but in a hardware shop. I'm telling you, you're not reading carefully, if I'm a letter writer you are a letter writer :)
 
Bormotun:
They don't sell this kind of miracle in an auto shop, they sell it in a hardware shop. I'm telling you, you're not reading carefully.)
Then you are imagining things wrong, there can be no tractors or buses in an auto shop.
 
Integer:
Then you are imagining things out of place, there can be no tractors or buses in an auto shop.
It seems that way to you because you haven't met any such salesmen.
 
Bormotun:
It seems that way to you because you have not met such salespeople.
So if a car dealership rolls out a tractor to you, you know they also sell tractors, so your message of 2012.05.11 17:33 is wrong.
 
Bormotun:
They do not sell such a miracle in an auto shop but in a special equipment shop, I told you, you do not read carefully, if I am a literalist, then you are a literalist :)

This is a typical example of how the client cannot understand the formal terms of reference.

The client asked for a Mercedes, the contractor offered it to him (and whatever intermediaries he got the Mercedes from, which special equipment is the contractor's problem), the order is fulfilled and it has to be paid for.

If you want an executive car Mercedes, then write it that way,

You will get a telepathic broker who will offer you a Mercedes A150 and you will be dissatisfied again.

Have you ever wondered why lawyers express themselves in such a complicated way? Actually they deliberately complicate their language to avoid ambiguity.

The situation is similar with TOR; it must not be ambiguous.

 
abolk:

if there are a lot of variables, it may not be a problem with the job, but with the setting of the variables.

which is quite possible - when the customer is a letter-writer and cannot express exactly what he or she wants

With any variable settings, the functionality as a whole has been changed.
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