Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 62
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Looking at EMA(i,p) = (CLOSE(i)*P+EMA(i-1)*(1-P))
MACD=EMA(CLOSE,12)-EMA(CLOSE,26)
Question: where did the P parameter go? or how do I write the EMA correctly?
Hello have a powerful iron has put the program for his allegedly rent for 2-3 h nothing happens can you advise that on what ports it is more in demand, because I sit on the 2000-2007.
I connected to the network everywhere check the boxes are correct login is entered.
Hello have a powerful iron has put the program for his allegedly rent for 2-3 h nothing happens can you advise that on what ports it is more in demand, because I sit on the 2000-2007.
Connected to the network everywhere check the boxes are correct login entered.
As soon as the first task is done, the agents will be shown in your profile.
No need to change ports, just wait and read the FAQ: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/faq
Once the first task is done, the agents will be shown in your profile.
No need to change ports, just wait and read the FAQ: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/faq
Good afternoon! I have no idea where to look, what could it be?
Here, the person in the letter pointed it out to me: And another thing. After some symbol, put Alert with all functions
atr = ATR(symb); par = parab(symb); ACf = AC(symb); Dam = Damiani(symb);
sp = spread(symb); DfMA = Distance_from_MA(symb);
Returns not 0, only parabolic.
And true!!!
Now, there's a function call. I found this function. Well, I put an alert in it, too, and there it is. I don't see any messages from this alert, so the function wasn't called at all!
So how can it be - function is called, but it is not called? What to do, what, where to look?
Try to check what the value of the UseATR variable equals. For example, like this:
How long is it going to take for the task to come up first...?
It's been standing for two days now