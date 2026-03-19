Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 62

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Looking at EMA(i,p) = (CLOSE(i)*P+EMA(i-1)*(1-P))

MACD=EMA(CLOSE,12)-EMA(CLOSE,26)

Question: where did the P parameter go? or how do I write the EMA correctly?

 

Hello have a powerful iron has put the program for his allegedly rent for 2-3 h nothing happens can you advise that on what ports it is more in demand, because I sit on the 2000-2007.

I connected to the network everywhere check the boxes are correct login is entered.

 
Gumko:

Hello have a powerful iron has put the program for his allegedly rent for 2-3 h nothing happens can you advise that on what ports it is more in demand, because I sit on the 2000-2007.

Connected to the network everywhere check the boxes are correct login entered.

As soon as the first task is done, the agents will be shown in your profile.

No need to change ports, just wait and read the FAQ: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/faq

Вопросы по сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
Вопросы по сети распределенных вычислений MQL5 Cloud Network
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Часто задаваемые вопросы по MetaTester 5 Agents Manager
 
Renat:

Once the first task is done, the agents will be shown in your profile.

No need to change ports, just wait and read the FAQ: https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/faq


And how long to wait for this when the first task appears...?
 

Good afternoon! I have no idea where to look, what could it be?

Here, the person in the letter pointed it out to me: And another thing. After some symbol, put Alert with all functions
atr = ATR(symb); par = parab(symb); ACf = AC(symb); Dam = Damiani(symb);
sp = spread(symb); DfMA = Distance_from_MA(symb);
Returns not 0, only parabolic.

And true!!!

 
Oh, it's glitchy after platform five. It takes a long time to figure it out. And usually another five minutes after it's switched off.
 

Now, there's a function call. I found this function. Well, I put an alert in it, too, and there it is. I don't see any messages from this alert, so the function wasn't called at all!

So how can it be - function is called, but it is not called? What to do, what, where to look? 

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////


 

double ATR(string symbb)

{

 if(!UseATR) return(0);


   int razm8;

   double razm_ret_0 = 0;

      if (StringFind(symbb, "JPY", 0) != -1) razm8 = 100;

      else razm8 = 10000;

      razm_ret_0 = MathCeil(razm8 * 3 * iATRf(symbb, TFATR, ATRPeriod, 0));

   Alert (" symbb ",symbb,"  razm_ret_0 ",razm_ret_0 ,"  razm8 ",razm8,"  iATRf(symbb, TFATR, ATRPeriod, 0) ",iATRf(symbb, TFATR, ATRPeriod, 0)," TFATR ",TFATR );

   

   return (razm_ret_0);

}


 ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
 
Dimka-novitsekWhat to do, what, where to look?

Try to check what the value of the UseATR variable equals. For example, like this:

double ATR(string symbb)
  {
   if(!UseATR) 
     {
      Alert("UseATR=",UseATR,", !UseATR=",!UseATR);
      return(0);
     }
 
Thanks!!!! Yeah, I'm a sheep! Thank you!!!
 
Gumko:
How long is it going to take for the task to come up first...?

It's been standing for two days now

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