Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 299
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Can you tell me how to make an EA in an already open position increase the lot ? MQL5. Thanks already.
:-)
If I were sultan.........
Keep in mind that your profit of 0.1 lot will not turn into a profit of 100 lots as you want.
Help me deal with the strategy tester. It buys at a price that just isn't there!
What to do and how to fix the bug?
The bidding code is as follows:
Help me deal with the strategy tester. It's buying at a price that just isn't there!
What to do and how to fix the bug?
There's just a big spread stuffed in the historical data.
So what to do about this problem? How do you get around it properly?
I cannot test the EA correctly. A lot of trades are erroneous.
Also, gentlemen, why is the scale on the chart not based on whole numbers (round numbers) or even multiples. My brain boils when I visually try to calculate some kind of pattern or put stops.
How do you calculate cell differences, keep a calculator nearby?
So what to do about this problem? What is the right way around it?
I can't test the EA correctly. A lot of trades are erroneous.
To come up with your own exchange and write your own terminal for it
Sergey, you can see that the problem is not with the exchange.
The strategy tester takes orders and executes them past market prices.
Sergey, you can see that the problem is not with the exchange.
The strategy tester takes orders and executes them past market prices.
Nazar, I can see that you are not a trader.
The buy orders are executed by asc.
So what to do about this problem? What is the right way around it?
I can't test the EA correctly. A lot of trades are erroneous.