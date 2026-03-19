Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1515
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... and the result, what does red and dark green mean?
It's probably just a colour scale for sets of parameters based on good - bad results. The greener and darker the better.
I've been sitting for over an hour and I can't solve the puzzle.
Is the terminal broken, or do I have a problem?
Doesn't get data from any other timeframe, only from the one specified when creating the MA
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Printing on any other timeframe
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Printing onH1, no problems
Which helps get the data from the MA
No ticks, it's the weekend, so that's the only way
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Now the question arises?
How to get data from another timeframe not on the next ticks, but on the first one, as the native timeframe, on which the indicator is created, gets it?
I've done it this way
when no data is received, update the chart
But this is not even a crutch solution, but a complete amateurishness
How to make a normal solution, and why does it work like this?
How to make a normal solution, and why is this the case?
Perhaps, request this data in OnInit() so that it would be ready by the first tick.
I did it this way
when no data is received, update the chart
But this is not even a crutch solution, but a complete amateurishness
How to make a normal solution, and why is it like this?
Take a look at this one.
It will probably be more expensive to run synchronisation.
Check this one out.
It will probably be more expensive to run synchronisation.
Thanks, but the question is about a closed market - there are no ticks, and OnCalculate triggers once when switching timeframe
I did it this way and it works, but it's not really a normal condition
Thanks, but the question is about a closed market - there are no ticks and OnCalculate is triggered once when switching timeframe
I did it this way and it works, but it's not really a normal condition
Vitaly, would it be more useful to check?
Vitaly, would it be more useful to check?
Checked.
Your design is identical to mine, but without ChartSetSymbolPeriod and checking that the MA did not return a result
It starts working only like this
Check.
Your design is identical to mine, but without ChartSetSymbolPeriodand checking that the MA did not return a result
It only starts working like this