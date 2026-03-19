Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1048
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Here even wrote the prints
Made an entry, maybe this will helphttp://recordit.co/ot9m4jpiws
Here even wrote the prints
I can't perform a modification request without actually changing already existing levels.
So what is causing the error? That I'm trying to put the old stop (zero in this case) in the stop.
I've added a check on the record, if the same take is the same, then no transfer is done...but still the same
Or do i have to normalize the tee, otherwise it doesn't check?
So what is causing the error? That I'm trying to put the old stop (zero in this case) in the stop.
I've added a check on the record, if the same take is the same, then no transfer is done...but still the same
Or I need to normalise the TP, otherwise it won't check?
The position had these stops: one watermelon and three melons. You want to change the stops and, attention, you send an order: one watermelon and three melons.
I see. Then how do I change that take profit without changing the stop level?
Got it. Then how do I change the take profit without changing the stop level?
You don't understand anything. Read about watermelons and melons until it's clear.
Let's abstract from the fact that I have
I have a position, its take on level 5, its entry on level 3, its stop on level 2
I want to take it to level 6.
How do I do that?
Let's abstract from the fact that I have
I have a position, its take on level 5, its entry on level 3, its stop on level 2
I want to take it to level 6.
How do I do that?
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FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Roman Sharanov, 2019.05.23 09:43
Well, here it happens, a trade opens, a level is passed to which I have to move all the take profit, if there are other trades
But this is the first trade, goes straight into this function and immediately an error
PositionSelectByTicket is absolutely unnecessary here. It is enough to leave the selected one.
To avoid trying to place a stop or a take at the price where it is already placed, we should check if the new stop or take is equal to the old one.
And we need to understand how many spreads are the minimum level for placing a stop.
Hi all. Please tell me what the hell is going on.
I'm writing code in mql5, I want to use the PositionClose function, but it says "Man! PositionClose' - the function can be declared only in the global scope".
I was like, I mean this same function is in #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> by default.
Checked. It's there.
Why is it showing off, what does it need, how to close the position?
The code itself