Bid && Ask && Spread - page 3
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Have you tested it in practice and compared it to reality?
And I might ask right off the bat: are you sure you want to put a stop within the spread when the spread fluctuates around 1.1-1.3 pips (EURUSD example)? I'm afraid the reality here will answer clearly - it's dangerous and will lead to an imminent stop triggering.
Even in pipsing it makes little sense to talk about such close stops - in practice they pips without a close stop (and without a stop altogether) as they are reasonably afraid of its triggering.
I may have phrased the problem poorly, so let me try again: with a floating spread, when selling, you cannot set the exact exit point (in a full pullback (I need it)). Maybe the stop will be triggered earlier and there won't be a full pullback. As an exit I need to intentionally set a large Stop Loss. The smaller the time frame, the more noticeable this effect is.
If we are talking about the "third wave", the accuracy of 0.1-0.5 pips is impossible to achieve. God forbid, you should precisely set there a few spreads from the calculated point, and then pray.
Check yourself in practice the difference between the real spread and the calculated one in the tester. To do so, just record the Bid/Ask in a file with a simple script for 10-15 minutes of the real market, and then play the same script in the tester for the same period.
Then compare ticks from the two files (real and generated) in Excel. We did so in the article"Algorithm of Tick Generation in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester". There are graphs and a script for checking.
If we are talking about "third wave", we cannot talk about accuracy of 0.1-0.5 pips. God forbid you should set it accurately within a few spreads from the calculated point, and then pray.
Check yourself in practice the difference between the real spread and the calculated one in the tester. To do so, just record the Bid/Ask in a file with a simple script for 10-15 minutes of the real market, and then play the same script in the tester for the same period.
Then compare ticks from the two files (real and generated) in Excel. We did so in the article"Algorithm of Tick Generation in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester". There are graphs and a script for checking.
When the news is released (usually 4:30 for AUD pairs, 1:30pm for GBP pairs, 4:30pm and 6:00pm for USD pairs) the spread usually ranges from 1 to 25 pips over the course of a minute. What is the number that will show up in the history for that one-minute candle as the spread?
Gentlemen developers! Please tell me, purely hypothetically, are changes in the Ask History area possible or are you being categorical? By changes, I mean something that would give traders a more accurate Ask history. We need to understand this in order to decide on the way forward (whether it makes sense to make specific arguments or it is not worth wasting time).
No, there are no plans to change the way Ask works.
Unless we consider a more accurate spread selection, not a first type spread, but an average or even a maximum for the sake of more conservative/pessimistic testing.
No, we are not planning to change the Ask operation.
Except that we will consider a more accurate spread selection, not the first type spread, but an averageor even a maximum spread for the sake of more conservative/pessimistic testing.
No, we are not planning to change the work with Ask.
Can you honestly answer what are the reasons for using OHLC Bid + Spread, versus OHLC Bid + OHLC Ask? Storing 8 numbers instead of 5 (bar and history format is difficult to change)? Will it have a significant impact on the amount of history provided? Or maybe you just don't have an Ask price history? Does the logic of the tester become more complicated? Well, in the second case it is even simpler - there is no concept of spread at all. What's stopping it, be honest.