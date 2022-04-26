Count objects - page 2
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How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
It is almost always your code.
I'm aware that I'm making the mistake, but I still can't find it.
Then post your latest code with the corrections that you tried.
Posten Sie dann Ihren neuesten Code mit den Korrekturen, die Sie ausprobiert haben.
And where in your new code do you filter to get only HLines? It is almost always your code.
Und wo in Ihrem neuen Code filtern Sie, um nur HLines zu erhalten? Es ist fast immer Ihr Code.
I don't really understand what you mean.
that's just the name for the objects in the for loop I just checked again, I think I have a rounding problem if i get the bottom price Subtract (lower HLINE) from the upper price (upper HLINE), divide by 2 and add to the lower (lower HLINE), I get the mean value. the buy positions are opened. and he does it because he gets the right price. he doesn't do it for sell positions because he doesn't round the price. Eur usd
I really don't understand why he's doing this. the lines are set on the chart and each one has its price. he recognizes all prices of the lines, except for the middle one for the short positions here is my code again that sets the lines, i think here is my mistake somewhere
What type of objects "in the for loop?" Stop going to other things and answer the question!
What kind of objects " in the for loop "? Stop going to other things and answer the question!
Yes still. only HLines.. It goes through them in this loop. Add them back, it goes through all the HLines with the for loop, doesn't it? Tell me if I'm wrong