Question for the Admins - page 3
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I don't want to be intrusive, but I would like to know the management's attitude to delegating the functions of determining the timeframe boundaries to the user (maybe there are some plans). It's not very solid to paint the graph with rectangles :).
At first I looked at the question and wanted to answer it.
But then I saw that it was Admin and understood that it was useless to reply.
Dick, did you understand what you were aiming for? I, for example, didn't understand what was needed either.
If I can somehow imagine it with rectangles, I can't understand the "timeframe boundaries" function.
Figure 1 shows all available history, we build all other timeframes from it.
For example, the task to build M1, how will MT5 build? It will try to collect the bars in such a way that the interval between the bars is not less than the selected timeframe, in this case one minute. MT5 doesn't fret that there is no gap of one minute until 00:45 (there is only more than one minute, not enough detail), and will display 5 minute bars on a one minute frame (it has been said that this is ok).
What is the suggestion? To give the user the option to call some bar a timeframe boundary, in my mind it is 00:45 (picture #2), hence anything with an earlier opening time is not displayed and the functions working with history should also be guided by the user boundary.
P.S.
I.e. the idea is that if you don't want to bother with it yourself, give us the option, we need it.
I can do a lot of things, I can even do technical analysis on a piece of paper. I think a normal display of the history is the responsibility of the terminal (no extra bars, early 00:45 on the one-minute frame in this example). I want to look at a normal chart with my eyes.
I can do many things, I can even do technical analysis on a sheet of paper. I think that a normal display of history is the terminal's responsibility (no unnecessary bars, like 00:45 on a one-minute frame in this example). I want to look at a normal chart with my eyes.
tell me, what prevents you from marking a certain bar as a boundary?
do you want to put this setting in the symbol property of the terminal?
Describe the task in more depth - where you want to set the boundary and how to control it.
Where do you want the existing bar feeds to go wrong?
If we are only talking about the left border of the chart, then can't you introduce such a parameter in your own indicators and EAs?
Tell me, what prevents you from calling a bar a boundary?
do you want to display this setting as a symbol property of the terminal?
Describe the task in more depth - where you want to set the boundary and how to control it.
Where do you want the existing bar feeds to go wrong?
If we are only talking about the left border of the chart, then can't you introduce such a parameter in your own indicators and EAs?
I repeat it once again - I look at the charts through my eyes and I don't need the display of bars earlier than 00:45. There is no such possibility in the terminal at the moment. You can only draw a rectangle, is it OK?
What am I suggesting? To allow the user to mark 00:45 as the last bar on M1, everything before that is not shown.
I repeat - I look at the charts with my eyes, I don't need the display of bars earlier than 00:45. There is no such option in the terminal at the moment. You can only put a rectangle on it, is that ok?
220Volt has a point. I am in favour of a tick in the terminal settings to implement such a thing.
Me too, but how ?
the broker uploaded m1 days instead of m1
the dailies got all the power of minutes