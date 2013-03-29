A tester without internet does not work. - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, one step at a time.
Screenshot from the terminal connected to the trading account.
Copy (or in the case of an intruder, steal) the folder with the terminal. Move it to another computer. Start it. Terminal asks what server to connect to. Press "Next".
The next dialog box asks us to decide - either to create a new account (real or demo), or log in with the existing username and password.
Click "Cancel", as we do not need to trade or connect to a trade server (in the case of an intruder, the scoundrel does not know the username or password).
We see empty lifeless charts. The terminal is useless, because it is impossible to run the programme (there is nothing to run it on - there are no charts), it is impossible to open a new chart (in the menu "New Chart" is inactive), it is impossible to test - the tester does not work.
...the only drawback is that it's a bit heavy to carry around all the time...
:)
Like, everyone will ask: Why do you always carry this laptop with you?
...I'm a trader!
It has happened more than once. So it is perfectly reasonable for brokers to demand maximum security.
It is your problem - it is you who must take care of your passwords.
Then it's the brokers' problem... that the client has had their password stolen...
And in the case of providing a comfortable experience... that's my problem...
Double standard... All right... let's say... because the broker is actually paying you for licenses, support, etc MT, not the users...
I suggest a solution that complies with your security policy and also does not infringe on user rights:
All you need to do is to add a job memory on several computers, instead of just one as now. Of course, this is with checkbox "save password" and ONE input of password on another computer.
I.e. we entered the accounts (when working with a flash drive) on one computer. When you connect to another computer, you will have to enter the passwords and accounts again, but now that computer will be remembered as the first one. Everybody is happy. You can no longer tell the broker that the passwords can be carried away on a flash drive, as the other computer will have no accounts or passwords...
If there are any objections to this scheme, answer immediately to this question, what is the difference between:
a) setting up MT on two(or more) desktop computers
b) using flash drive to connect to two (or more) of these computers and "remembering" them, as now "remembering" one?
I would still understand about security, that if logged in from one desktop computer, and then from another would be impossible, without entering a password. And then again from the first one, you would have to enter it again, i.e. everything would be the same as it is now with the flash drive... This would be a good time to talk about security...
As I understand it, there are two categories of users who need a mobile terminal. Let's nominally call them "traders" and "programmers". It is difficult to protect traders' interests without compromising security, because they need a mobile terminal with access to a trading account. Intruders can take advantage of this by simply "mining" a flash drive from a trader's pocket.
The programmers are interested in something else - they do not need access to a trading account. They need a fully functional mobile environment to develop user applications for the terminal. The interests of this group of users are quite possible, without reducing the security of the trading accounts, as there are simply no accounts in the mobile terminal "for programmers". It is exactly the mobile terminal "for programmers" that the terminal must become after transferring it to another computer.
OK, one step at a time.
Screenshot from the terminal connected to the trading account.
Copy (or in the case of an intruder, steal) the folder with the terminal. Move it to another computer. Start it. Terminal asks what server to connect to. Press "Next".
Next dialog window asks us to decide - either create a new account (real or demo), or log in with the existing username and password.
Click "Cancel" as we do not need to trade or connect to the trading server (in the case of an attacker - the villain does not know any username or password).
We observe empty lifeless charts... The terminal is useless, because it is impossible to start the program (there is nothing to start it on - no charts), it is impossible to open a new chart (in the menu "New Chart" is inactive), it is impossible to test - the tester does not work.
In which mode does the terminal start, normal or /portable?
It's the brokers' problem... that the client's password was stolen...
And in the case of providing a comfortable experience... that's my problem...
Double standard. All right... let's say... because the broker is actually paying you for licenses, support, etc MT, not the users...
I suggest a solution that complies with your security policy and also does not infringe on user rights:
All you need to do is to add a job memory on several computers, instead of just one as now. Of course, this is with checkbox "save password" and ONE input of password on another computer.
I.e. we entered the accounts (when working with a flash drive) on one computer. When you connect to another computer, you will have to enter the passwords and accounts again, but now that computer will be remembered as the first one. Everybody is happy. You can no longer tell the broker that the passwords can be carried away on a flash drive, as the other computer will have no accounts or passwords...
If there are any objections to this scheme, answer immediately to this question, what is the difference between:
a) setting up MT on two(or more) desktop computers
b) using flash drive to connect to two (or more) of these computers and "remembering" them, as now "remembering" one?
I would still understand about security, that if logged in from one desktop computer, and then from another would be impossible, without entering a password. And then again from the first one, you would have to enter it again, i.e. everything would be the same as it is now with the flash drive... This would be a good place to talk about security...
It would be easier for you to develop a certain methodology of creating passwords for trading accounts. Or it could be simpler - all demo accounts will have one password, and the passwords for real accounts will be formed according to certain algorithm.
This approach will suit everyone, both YOU and the BROKER.
PS
And other schemes do significantly degrade the security of the system and developers will not knowingly do so...
Either way is the same.
I guess there are two categories of users who need the mobile terminal. Let's nominally call them "traders" and "programmers". The interests of traders to be respected, at that
For the first category I recommend using LSN Password Safe, a password manager with keylogger protection. A safe deposit box with passwords for trading accounts can be carried on a flash drive together with the terminal. You can not use it without knowing the master password (you have to remember only one password instead of tens of passwords for mail, terminal, forums, etc.).
As I understand it, there are two categories of users who need the mobile terminal. Let's nominally call them "traders" and "programmers". It is difficult to protect traders' interests without reducing security, because they need a mobile terminal with access to the trading account. This can be exploited by intruders by elementarily "mining" the flash drive from the trader's pocket.
joo:
Programmers, on the other hand, are not interested in access to a trading account. They need a full-featured mobile development environment for user applications for the terminal. The interests of this group of users are quite possible, without reducing the security of the trading accounts, because there are simply no accounts in the mobile terminal "for programmers". It is the mobile terminal "for programmers" that the terminal must become after being transferred to another computer.