i do not have a signal tab on my mt4 platform

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my broker is IG and i can not find a signal tab in my platform

any ideas?

tk u

 

You might have to be logged in to your MQL5 account. You can do that by clicking on Tools > Options > Community


The Signals tab can be found by clicking the terminal button ( ) and then below the terminal window will show up (might have to double click it if it's minimized). From there, click the Signals tab.


If this doesn't work, post a screenshot.
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