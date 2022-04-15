i do not have a signal tab on my mt4 platform
You might have to be logged in to your MQL5 account. You can do that by clicking on Tools > Options > Community
The Signals tab can be found by clicking the terminal button ( ) and then below the terminal window will show up (might have to double click it if it's minimized). From there, click the Signals tab.
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my broker is IG and i can not find a signal tab in my platform
any ideas?
tk u