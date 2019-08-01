Trading Systems: Universal Expert Advisor Template

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New article Universal Expert Advisor Template has been published:

The article will help newbies in trading to create flexibly adjustable Expert Advisors.

Many traders face the problem of writing their own Expert Advisors. What comes first? How to set in an EA code take-profit, stop-loss or trailing-stop? How to check the functionality of a strategy? In this article we will dwell on the main functions for creating Expert Advisors. Perhaps someone will find the trailing code useful.

Author: Вадим Андреевич

 

Excellent Template. Not easily found. Expecting some functions for buy/sell conditions.
Lack of Magic number.

Some comments are in a unknown language do not make any sense to me (greek to me):
1. âîçâðàùàåò ñèãíàë íà ïîêóïêó èëè ïðîäàæó   

2. âîçâðàùàåò ñèãíàë ïîêóïêè(1) èëè ïðîäàæè (2)    

3. Âîçâðàò ñ óñëîâèåì ïðîäàæè

4. Âîçâðàò ñ óñëîâèåì ïîêóïêè 

 Mizan Sharif 

 
Hi, where i can put my condition for buy and sell and closing them? is it true?
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