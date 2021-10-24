Matstat Econometrics Matan - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In my clinic, joking has to be done very carefully )).
There's no time for jokes, the NSP's lice exam is underway.
A lot of people trade like that )). They go in, sit tight and wait for the price to come back. Sometimes they don't)).
They just mix up/mix the sizes. You should not do that.
No time for jokes, the PNB is being tested for lousiness.
Your NSP is shitting on even easy data
No time for jokes, the NSP is being tested for lousiness.
Your theory is correct, only your approach to trading is inconsistent.
A long time ago I told you that five years was not enough time to understand the market. Turns out ten isn't enough for you either. But never mind.
The market is a complex structure in which you have to understand many areas of science, politics and economics. You have to be as alert as a crow to get away in time.
You got warrants hanging out like laundry in the dryer. No fear is expected.)
your NDP has shat itself even on easy data
Where, exactly, did the PNB shit themselves, if I don't remind you of your insolence?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334618/page14#comment_19247604
Where, exactly, did the NDP shit themselves
Right at the link I gave. your praised PNB predicted 3300000 cases by September, now it's May and 4.9M, it's a fiasco)
Your theory is correct, only your approach to trading is inconsistent.
A long time ago I told you that five years was not enough time to understand the market. Turns out ten isn't enough for you either. But never mind.
The market is a complex structure in which you have to understand many areas of science, politics and economics. You have to be as alert as a crow to get away in time.
You got warrants hanging out like laundry in the dryer. No fear is expected.)
And so is the market in the end (but shh... don't tell anyone - big secret :)))) From my point of view - market curve from periodic(and not so much) sine is not much different, just +1 additional rule in TS, taking into account multidimensionality of market fluctuations.
Aren't they waves of the same dimension in terms of statistics? That you keep talking about?)
Right on the link I gave. your praised PNB predicted 3300000 cases by September, now it's May and 4.9M, it's a fiasco)
Where did you see the discrepancy? 3.3M was in September 2020 and now 4.9M for May 2021. Wake up.
Where do you see the discrepancy? 3.3 million was in September 2020 and now 4.9 for May 2021. Wake up.
This is a clinic )))