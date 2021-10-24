Matstat Econometrics Matan - page 18

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Доктор:

In my clinic, joking has to be done very carefully )).

There's no time for jokes, the NSP's lice exam is underway.

 
Доктор:

A lot of people trade like that )). They go in, sit tight and wait for the price to come back. Sometimes they don't)).

They just mix up/mix the sizes. You should not do that.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

No time for jokes, the PNB is being tested for lousiness.

Your NSP is shitting on even easy data

По вашему мнению, коронавирус - это (возможен выбор нескольких вариантов ответа):
По вашему мнению, коронавирус - это (возможен выбор нескольких вариантов ответа):
  • 2020.03.22
  • www.mql5.com
Необычная эпидемия, Обычная эпидемия, Инструмент внутриполитической борьбы в Китае, Информационный феномен...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

No time for jokes, the NSP is being tested for lousiness.

Your theory is correct, only your approach to trading is inconsistent.

A long time ago I told you that five years was not enough time to understand the market. Turns out ten isn't enough for you either. But never mind.

The market is a complex structure in which you have to understand many areas of science, politics and economics. You have to be as alert as a crow to get away in time.

You got warrants hanging out like laundry in the dryer. No fear is expected.)

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

your NDP has shat itself even on easy data

Where, exactly, did the PNB shit themselves, if I don't remind you of your insolence?https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334618/page14#comment_19247604

По вашему мнению, коронавирус - это (возможен выбор нескольких вариантов ответа):
По вашему мнению, коронавирус - это (возможен выбор нескольких вариантов ответа):
  • 2020.03.22
  • www.mql5.com
Необычная эпидемия, Обычная эпидемия, Инструмент внутриполитической борьбы в Китае, Информационный феномен...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where, exactly, did the NDP shit themselves

Right at the link I gave. your praised PNB predicted 3300000 cases by September, now it's May and 4.9M, it's a fiasco)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Your theory is correct, only your approach to trading is inconsistent.

A long time ago I told you that five years was not enough time to understand the market. Turns out ten isn't enough for you either. But never mind.

The market is a complex structure in which you have to understand many areas of science, politics and economics. You have to be as alert as a crow to get away in time.

You got warrants hanging out like laundry in the dryer. No fear is expected.)

I have been trading for a while now. Orders are normal, no reason to be afraid. Margin 183.57, Funds 3310.77, Baplans 3465.77, Swap Margin 3177.20, Level 1803.51%.
 
Wizard2018:

And so is the market in the end (but shh... don't tell anyone - big secret :)))) From my point of view - market curve from periodic(and not so much) sine is not much different, just +1 additional rule in TS, taking into account multidimensionality of market fluctuations.

Aren't they waves of the same dimension in terms of statistics? That you keep talking about?)

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Right on the link I gave. your praised PNB predicted 3300000 cases by September, now it's May and 4.9M, it's a fiasco)

Where did you see the discrepancy? 3.3M was in September 2020 and now 4.9M for May 2021. Wake up.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Where do you see the discrepancy? 3.3 million was in September 2020 and now 4.9 for May 2021. Wake up.

This is a clinic )))

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