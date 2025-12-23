Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 488
Well there is a question of the correct chips and targets, although it would seem what could be easier than the multiplication table, but there is not a small error
I will never be able to check the correctness of your training, hence the mistakes.
I can't be sure that you are learning correctly, and that's why there are errors.
I will never be able to check the correctness of your training, hence the mistakes.
Well, yes, considering that RF is not able to extrapolate at all
can...
(It's written everywhere that, like, no. )
You also wrote a rattle))). But you decided to make it produce another.
You want to set it up.
х = 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0
target = 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0
then -
х = 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 1
target = 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 1 0
etc...
On an interpretable example in short look.
accuracy,lloss, kappa...and p.r. whatever you like. Well and earlier rightly written-
there's a lot to see in the forest...
All right, if so, now I'll finish the strategy at once and then we'll see what's what :)
Greetings neuronists! Great minds ))
Here's a movie about a neuralist who created a super-predictive program and "helped" a bank get "rich".
you should watch "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", it's a new movie, it's relaxing.
I can't help thinking that a number of problems are common to both classification and regression models.
One such problem is multicollinearity, which is usually interpreted as a correlation between input variables, but this may not be entirely true.
Multicollinearity in common parlance leads to extremely unpleasant consequences that negate our modeling efforts:
If multicollinearity is understood as a linear relationship between input variables (explanatory variables, predictors), then we have the following picture
Here is an article that provides R tools to recognize the presence of multicollinearity.
thanks for the new word, already had a couple of glosses today :)
what other problems are there?
Today I decided to check my network based on Percetron. Optimized to May-early June 2016, EURUSD, spread 15 pips.
The tail itself.
I am still confused by the result.
Today I decided to check my network based on Percetron. Optimized to May-early June 2016, EURUSD, spread 15 pips.
The tail itself.
So far I am confused by the result.
I am spoiled too, even somewhere in a kind of shock. I have tried it with random samples and the results are amazing. I have not done TC yet.
Maxim says it takes a long time to learn. I have about 23 hours. But even if I do it once every 3 months - what a rubbish).
The difference is that I should have had it for 3 months.