Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3549

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mytarmailS #:

3 you are doing something ABSOLUTELY your own thing, not what I was talking about.

it's normal )

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

it's normal )

Hz

 

robot


 
mytarmailS #:

robot

trading :)


 
mytarmailS #:

trades :)

God bless him (the robot).

 
Grigori.S.B #:

God bless him (the robot).

I need it more

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Well what are you missing, come on already complain ))

 
mytarmailS #:

How can the trading of the majority of TCs in the market be expressed through MOE ?

What should be the target?

What areyour thoughts?

chart

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

chart

too uninformative

[Deleted]  
mytarmailS #:

Well what are you missing, come on already complain ))

I'm chillin'. It's gotten worse. In fact, if you subtract the return with any lag from the prices, you get approximately the same model. So you're just taking something away from the original prices.
No magic happens.
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