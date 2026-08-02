Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3493
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Who wants a beauty? I'll give it to you for 16 :)
Who wants a beauty? I'll give it to you for 16 :)
the car is glamorous, not interesting in general, if you bought it, fool as it was.
the car is glamorous, not interesting in general, if you bought it, bollocks as it was.
I'm selling it for 16. 7k mileage, 5 litres, 8 pots, not beaten, not painted.
Buying through freelance, you can webmani.
What I once said about analysing the optimisation surface of model learning.
https://t.me/tslabprorugroup/155749/198482
You need to look not only at the profit curve, but also at the way AO got to this curve.
Well, you still have to look at the data first. It's just as a confirmation that the TC is designed normally.
And how can it be seen except for the way that was in the video?
For starters, before "finessed": approximately the same classification error on train, test, validaishin, and then a consistent run outside of these files, preferably in the MT5 tester. Everything else is nothing more than mental exercises.