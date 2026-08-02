Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3471
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Sounds crazy.
What's so crazy about it? At least it's better than just randomising, as has been suggested here before.
and practically speaking, it could turn out to be a profit.
It's not about profit. The point is the principle: how can it be that the TS selectsrare unprofitable movements in the market?
how can it be that the TS selectsrare unprofitable movements in the market?
And how can it be that the market moves completely opposite to open positions????
The same effect can be seen with the forecasts from the MO
It's not about profit. It's about the principle
F*ck the principles!!!! It's all about the profit.
How can it be that the market moves completely opposite to open positions???
The same effect can be seen with forecasts from the MoD
Dynamics of the difference of MO buy signals vs. sell signals (I don't count night time because it's empty).
and you can see even in flat periods where the price is going to go.
How can it be that the market moves completely opposite to open positions???
I've seen it on Oa...de.
The charts often mirror each other. Which makes sense. The price goes down, people/bots start buying while it is cheap. And the lower the price, the more purchases
But sometimes there are deviations from this rule. Apparently due to the fact that the price moves not in a crowd, but somewhere large deals are made by whales. After all, the trading volume of one brokerage centre is far less than 1% of the whole market and it does not reflect the whole picture at all moments of time.
I think there's something wrong with these pose monitors. It should be 50/50
like Dukas - almost a straight line. Or it's FXSSI. In short, where the line is almost straight.
I have also observed this on Oa...de.
The graphs are often mirrored. Which is generally logical. The price goes down, people/bots start buying while it is cheap. And the lower the price, the more purchases
But sometimes there are deviations from this rule. Apparently due to the fact that the price moves not in a crowd, but somewhere large deals are made by whales. After all, the trading volume of one brokerage centre is far less than 1% of the whole market and it does not reflect the whole picture at all moments of time.
Pictures from my second post are MO forecasts, but the picture is the same.
It seems to me that something is wrong with these monitoring poses. It should be 50/50
like Dukas - almost a straight line. Or it is FXSSI. In short, where the line is almost straight.
This is a picture from FXSSI, it is an aggregator of many brokerage companies, although there is a crooked comparison of brokerage companies, but for initial assessment, it is quite...
The pictures in my second post are MO forecasts, but the picture is the same
Apparently your MO has learnt to trade a reversion to the mean. Cheap - buy, expensive - sell.
this is a picture from FXSSI, it is an aggregator of many dts, although there is a crooked comparison of dts, but for the initial assessment, quite...
Or maybe they do it on purpose, because real information about open positions would help to trade profitably? )
Apparently your MO has learnt to trade back to the mean. Cheap - buy, expensive - sell.