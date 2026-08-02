Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3315
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I was talking to Sanych, where did you come from, you don't get enough attention?
Stop, where are you going? Everyone's stupid but you, so you have to answer the questions.
What is it? What's that red blush over there? It's round, red, down there.
Stay where you are. Everyone's stupid but you, so you're the one answering the questions.
What's that? What's that red blush over there? It's round, red, down there.
I'll get banned if I answer.
Don't worry, you won't get banned. It's not a boob. What is it?
Don't worry, you won't get banned. It's not a boob. What is it?
Looks like a sex change.
A good toastmaster, and the contests are interesting.
looks like a sex change
You know the answer perfectly well, but you won't say it out loud, because the answer would cross out a lot of things you've said before.
I don't know what's in my heart, it's just nonsense again
Why are you fidgeting and fidgeting?
The green line is a trace, the red line is validation. And the mark with the red circle is the place where the validation error graph changes from falling to rising, it is the Global Extreme! - that's the place where you have to stop the training. You see, the simple answer to my question? Any learning is the essence of optimisation with the search of global extremum. Any MO method is reduced to this very thing, optimisation of some evaluation function to a global extremum (minimisation of the loss function or maximisation of the evaluation function). But you are not an optimiser, how so? Even if you don't do it deliberately, MO methods do it for you.