Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3315

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Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I was talking to Sanych, where did you come from, you don't get enough attention?
Teachers :))) talk amongst yourselves.

Stop, where are you going? Everyone's stupid but you, so you have to answer the questions.

What is it? What's that red blush over there? It's round, red, down there.


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Does everyone confirm Sanych's incorrect interpretation that Teacher is synonymous with marks?
Or do we need a few more bans to come to the truth.
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Andrey Dik #:

Stay where you are. Everyone's stupid but you, so you're the one answering the questions.

What's that? What's that red blush over there? It's round, red, down there.

I'll get banned if I answer that
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I'll get banned if I answer.
Don't worry, you won't get banned. That's not a boob. What is it?
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Andrey Dik #:
Don't worry, you won't get banned. It's not a boob. What is it?
Good toastmaster, and interesting contests.
 
Andrey Dik #:
Don't worry, you won't get banned. It's not a boob. What is it?

Looks like a sex change.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
A good toastmaster, and the contests are interesting.
You know the answer perfectly well, but you won't say it out loud, because the answer will cross out a lot of things you said before.
 
lynxntech #:

looks like a sex change

Similar indeed, but in MO this graph shows and means differently.)
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Andrey Dik #:
You know the answer perfectly well, but you won't say it out loud, because the answer would cross out a lot of things you've said before.
I don't know what you're talking about, this is nonsense again.
You've already had others confirm to you who are MO's that you're thinking about the wrong thing altogether.
How many times can you go round in circles?
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
I don't know what's in my heart, it's just nonsense again
You've already had others confirm to you, who are MO's, that you're not thinking at all.
How many times can you go round in circles?

Why are you fidgeting and fidgeting?

The green line is a trace, the red line is validation. And the mark with the red circle is the place where the validation error graph changes from falling to rising, it is the Global Extreme! - that's the place where you have to stop the training. You see, the simple answer to my question? Any learning is the essence of optimisation with the search of global extremum. Any MO method is reduced to this very thing, optimisation of some evaluation function to a global extremum (minimisation of the loss function or maximisation of the evaluation function). But you are not an optimiser, how so? Even if you don't do it deliberately, MO methods do it for you.

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