Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3040
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Are there any options? ))))
Why are you always asking questions...
What's cool is that the analysis itself and the picture are done in R))
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1 In an article (or just a page of the site) you can see at once what place in the material you want to pay attention to. Video cannot boast of this.
2 Text is easier to translate into any language. (And the translation text is perceived at once, but you need to listen to the whole voice).
3 You can copy part of the code from the text for experiments.
a community of ass-kicking E.I. geeks
There is no one to listen to on this channel except Redozubov
Has anyone tried DMwR::SMOTE?
Aligns classes using the nearest neighbours algorithm, i.e. it adds "similar" predictor values rather than duplicating them.
https://medium.com/nuances-of-programming/smote-метод-увеличения-числа-примеров-миноритарного-класса-da91a62f9914
Has anyone tried DMwR::SMOTE?
It aligns classes using nearest neighbours algorithm, i.e. it adds "similar" predictor values instead of duplicating them.
I tried that a long time ago.
Is it worth the trouble? Or should I go with upSample?
Is it worth it? Or should I go with upSample?
It's worth comparing.
It's not clear how to compare. UpSample should lead to overtraining due to duplication of identical data, which is not immediately detectable.