Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3040

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Forester #:

Are there any options? ))))

Why are you always asking questions...

 

What's cool is that the analysis itself and the picture are done in R))

[Deleted]  

a community of ass-kicking E.I. geeks

 
Educational videos are good. But text format with pictures is better than video.
1 In an article (or just a page of the site) you can see at once what place in the material you want to pay attention to. Video cannot boast of this.
2 Text is easier to translate into any language. (And the translation text is perceived at once, but you need to listen to the whole voice).
 3 You can copy part of the code from the text for experiments.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

a community of ass-kicking E.I. geeks

There is no one to listen to on this channel except Redozubov

 

Has anyone tried DMwR::SMOTE?

Aligns classes using the nearest neighbours algorithm, i.e. it adds "similar" predictor values rather than duplicating them.

https://medium.com/nuances-of-programming/smote-метод-увеличения-числа-примеров-миноритарного-класса-da91a62f9914

 
СанСаныч Фоменко #:
Has anyone tried DMwR::SMOTE?

It aligns classes using nearest neighbours algorithm, i.e. it adds "similar" predictor values instead of duplicating them.

I tried it a long time ago
 
mytarmailS #:
I tried that a long time ago.

Is it worth the trouble? Or should I go with upSample?

 
СанСаныч Фоменко #:

Is it worth it? Or should I go with upSample?

It's worth comparing...
I was just looking out of curiosity
 
mytarmailS #:
It's worth comparing.
I was just looking at it out of curiosity

It's not clear how to compare. UpSample should lead to overtraining due to duplication of identical data, which is not immediately detectable.

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