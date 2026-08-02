Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2530

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Just out of the blue, over the last month the correlation between the total option hedge (the closest K) and the movement of the futures - in the TP zone andin all,without bias... without factor analysis (the factor trait of the total_hedge is chosen for nothing)

doptchg_fschg

OpEx was not checked separately - just a sampling vector for the whole period...

in general, for currency, as usual (often) in risk-off assets there is more positive correlation between futures movement and the size of its total hedge...

And why TF indexes show more hedged positions than, for example, ES - one can only guess... - probably he was more interesting for smarts last month... - I can try to find the reason in News (this is really where NN can be used - but it's not my level yet)...

I haven't checked these dependencies in the model for the forecast... I haven't checked them (these dependencies) for the long term or short term...

[Deleted]  
JeeyCi #:

Just out of the blue, over the last month the correlation of the total option hedge (the closest K) with the movement of the futures - in the TP zone andin all,without bias... without factor analysis (the factor trait of the total_hedge is chosen for nothing)

OpEx was not checked separately - just a sampling vector for the whole period...

in general, for currency, as usual (often) in risk-off assets there is more positive correlation between futures movement and the size of its total hedge...

And why TF indexes show more hedged positions than, for example, ES - one can only guess... - probably he was more interesting for smarts last month... - I can try to find the reason in News (this is really where NN can be used - but it's not my level yet)...

I haven't checked these dependencies in the model for the forecast... I didn't check long term or short term dependencies either

It's understandable. So should I buy or sell?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
It is clear. So should we buy or sell?
They are figuring it out. And judging by the volume of the branch for a long time.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
They are figuring it out. And judging by the volume of the branch for a long time already.
The answer is somewhere near
 
JeeyCi #:

Just out of the blue, the last month's correlation of the total option hedge (the closest K) with the movement of the futures - in the TP zone andin all,without bias... without factor analysis (the factor trait of the total_hedge is chosen for nothing)

OpEx was not checked separately - just a sampling vector for the whole period...

in general, for currency, as usual (often) in risk-off assets there is more positive correlation between futures movement and the size of its total hedge...

And why TF indexes show more hedged positions than, for example, ES - one can only guess... - probably he was more interesting for smarts last month... - I can try to find the reason in News (that's where NN can really get involved - but not my level yet)...

I haven't checked these dependencies in the model for the forecast... I didn't test them (these dependencies) for a long or short term ...

Only the female sex has bright ideas on our forum, honestly!

Madam, do not pay attention, continue, please!

listen to you very carefully


 
secret #:
Yes, you can come up with a lot of variants, I wonder again how they do it by the textbook)
The choice of starting point is arbitrary, and I don't think averages are considered in SLUPs)
We are waiting forAleksey Nikolayev's opinion )
 
Cute girl with daisyot banned)
 
secret #:
Waiting for Aleksey Nikolayev' s opinion)

I am proceeding from the same thing as Drimmer - it is necessary to select movements in some way. Then, by analogy to the method in my article about gaps, I study statistics of returns to the starting point of the selected movements.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

I am proceeding from the same thing as Drimmer - you need to select movements in some way. Then, by analogy with the method in my article about gaps, I study the statistics of return to the starting point of selected motions.

A question for physicists and mathematicians - what is a GEP? Give me a definition ... otherwise you lose your way and don't give definitions of entities

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

a question for physicomathematicians - what is a GEP? define it...otherwise you lose track and don't give definitions of entities

Gap is the largest clothing retailer in the U.S.

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