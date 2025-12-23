Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 247
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm talking about prediction statistics, how often do you guess the direction of the market
Let's say 0.5.
No benefits mean that you will drain it.
Of course now you will say that the volume is different and so on. Lost 10 trades for a ruble, added one for 100 rubles, but this means that you KNOW that on this deal the market will probably go where it needs to go, in general you need to weigh the volume
No advantage means that you will sell out.
At the same time I manage to make every working day at least 0.5% of the value of the transaction. At 50% of losing trades.
Read the previous posts again, and you will understand where the profit comes from.
If I knew that, I would not enter in unprofitable)). And I always work with the same volume, without increasing or decreasing.
At the same time I manage to make every working day at least 0.5% of the value of the transaction. And I make 50% loss trades.
That's not possible, it's like you're going to start proving to me that 2*2 = 5, or then tell me that you have "percentages" of your own and multiplication, etc.
Twenty-five again.) If you lose 10p or win 30-40p with 0.5 probability you have 20-30p profit per trade. Transaction costs are included in the amount. What can not be?
Probability 0.5 that you lose, means that 0.5 you and win, that is, as a coin toss, if you bet the same lot, you get a random wandering
HU!!!
Off-topic communication, stop it...
HU!!!
off-topic communication, stop it...
IMHO, very much on topic. The MoD, by the way, somehow takes this into account?