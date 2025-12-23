Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1104

mytarmailS:
So, no one has told how you can define a flat in a formalized way.... it's hard to define something that doesn't exist))

set a corridor from the high low for example in 20 bars, if it does not exceed n value it means a flat

 
Vladimir Gribachev:

set a corridor from the high low for example for 20 bars, if it does not exceed n value then it is a flat

If I understood correctly, then it does not work because:

1) there are different spans of flat

2) Flights can be of different length

Fixed parameters won't work here

 
mytarmailS:

If I understand correctly, it will not work because:

1) there are different spans

2) Flights can be of different lengths.

Fixed parameters won't work here.

You are stubborn, you want to be told how to look for a flat, but you see, the "obvious" things do not mean anything, if they are "obvious" then have a pattern, and if there is a pattern, then you can algorithmize it, what else do you need, an algorithm to write for you?

 

Actually, trend-flat is defined arbitrarily - as it is more convenient for someone. What is a trend for me, might be a flat for you. And, it is possible that at the same time, your trend for me will be a flat.

I can easily define trend or flat, but my definition for you will be completely useless and completely wrong.

 
Farkhat Guzairov:

what else do you need, an algorithm to write for you?

Yes!

But you won't be able to do it, because it's one thing to rattle, and solving a problem is another.

Yuriy Asaulenko:

In general, the trend-flet is defined arbitrarily - as someone wants. What is a trend for me, may be a flat for you. And, it is possible, that at the same time, your trend for me will be a flat.

I can easily define the trend or the flat, but my definition for you will be completely useless and absolutely incorrect.

If this is a non-parametric approach, it is already interesting
 
mytarmailS:

Well, if this is a nonparametric approach, it's already interesting

If that's the case). Is the picture a trend or a flat?


My answer is, it depends on how you like it. For me, or rather my strategy, it is a typical flat, only because you can work on a flat, even if the "trend" is cooler, it will remain a flat. To put it at all - the strategy does not make a difference too.

In other words, if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, then it is a duck. (с)

And by the standard definition, it's a trend - level up, level down....

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Well, if that's the case). Is this a trend or a flat?

Stochastic trend
 
mytarmailS:
Well, no one has told us how to determine the flotsam in a formalized way.... it's hard to define what doesn't exist))
mytarmailS:

If I understood correctly, then it will not work because:

1) there are different spans of flots

2) Flights can be of different lengths.

Fixed parameters won't work here.

So trends/flots are always relative to the timeframe and/or the selection of the scaling parameter(s) of the data transformation function, be it a channel break or even the ZZ slope curvature.

I think you should first decide what you want, to mark up the data retrospectively, or to mark up a non peeking indicator, which detects trends / flotsam, if it's the first then in principle the slope of ZZ will do, if the second then alas no such thing (actually there is a lot, but it does not work), but you can teach it with close to ghost success (if in pure form), but as a complex feature - it is good.

 
Novaja:
The Stochastic Trend

Whatever you call a boat, that's how it sails. (с)

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

Whatever you call a boat, that's how it sails. (с)

Victory))
