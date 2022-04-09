Strange PM on mql5 chat service
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Hi,
I got pm in mql5 which was pretty weird.
1. PM is done anonymously, and continues to load as if the message is delayed.
2. PM appears under my own name, not on behalf of the sender.
Has anyone experienced anything like this?
How can I PM another user in mql5 chat service so that it can appear like that?
Thank you in advance.