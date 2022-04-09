My chart show only 1 day
My chart show only 1 day . I cannot scale or make it normal like before .Please help me.
I do not have any problems. I checked on the terminal
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3247 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
The trading account is connected to the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server. Terminal settings (menu 'Tools' - 'Options')
I recommend you
- connect your MetaTrader 5 terminal to the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server
- set the terminal settings as in my screenshot
- after that please write the result
There still have problem. I also delete and reinstall the MT5 app :(
Huỳnh Thông # :
Did you follow the steps I recommended?
Vladimir Karputov, 2022.04.09 05:09
Huỳnh Thông #:The charts, the data/quotes/price on the charts (and the time of the price on the chart) are related to the brokers only.
In demo account it shows full ,but in my real account it stll have problem.
Yes, I have same issue from time to time with some brokers in my MT5 ... and it was fixed by itself in some short period of time (during the weekends for example).
If not so - write to the broker's support (because it is not related to Metatrader 5 as software program).
