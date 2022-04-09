My chart show only 1 day

My chart show only 1 day . I cannot scale or make it normal like before .Please help me.
I do not have any problems. I checked on the terminal

MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3247 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.

The trading account is connected to the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server. Terminal settings (menu 'Tools' - 'Options')


I recommend you

  • connect your MetaTrader 5 terminal to the 'MetaQuotes-Demo' server
  • set the terminal settings as in my screenshot
  • after that please write the result
 
There still have problem. I also delete and reinstall the MT5 app :( 
 
Huỳnh Thông # :
There still have problem. I also delete and reinstall the MT5 app :( 

Did you follow the steps I recommended?

In demo account it shows full ,but in my real account it stll have problem.
 
Huỳnh Thông # :
In demo account it shows full ,but in my real account it stll have problem.

You checked - the terminal works correctly. So the error is on the side of your broker. Ask your broker to correct their mistake. Or consider switching to a more reliable broker.

 
Huỳnh Thông #:
In demo account it shows full ,but in my real account it stll have problem.
The charts, the data/quotes/price on the charts (and the time of the price on the chart) are related to the brokers only.
Yes, I have same issue from time to time with some brokers in my MT5 ... and it was fixed by itself in some short period of time (during the weekends for example).
If not so - write to the broker's support (because it is not related to Metatrader 5 as software program).
