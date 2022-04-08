How to get price of ellipse points?

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I think I have explained everything in image.

OBJPROP_PRICE4 doesn't exist, I wrote that in image by mistake, sorry about that.
Can someone help me with this problem of ellipse?
Thanks for your time.
 
Kailash Bai Mina:


I think I have explained everything in image.

OBJPROP_PRICE4 doesn't exist, I wrote that in image by mistake, sorry about that.
Can someone help me with this problem of ellipse?
Thanks for your time.

unless it is one of the anchor points you will need to calculate the values for yourself.

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