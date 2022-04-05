In need of Trading robot

Hello im looking for someone who will create a trading for me which can trade From 15 minutes timeframe to D1 on all trading markets(forex,indices and metals) I want a robot which can pick up trends and patterns which has a reasonable Take profit and Stop loss it has to able to grow an account from 100USD to any amount ..also when trades go in loss it must open few trades in the initial direction to believe it's trend ..I'm willing to pay the amount I mentioned at the start of the conversation..
 
kjarukomkfs:
Post your request as a job in the Freelance section please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I don't know how to do that hey .. contact me on WhatsApp number <Deleted> and help me 
 
I find it amusing the such people think they are some kind of "royalty" or V.I.P. and that the rest of us are mere "servants".

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Seriously :)

