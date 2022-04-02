WORKER. what is this?

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I am XAUUSD user during Mon=Fri
I have EA almost 1 year + indicators 
last March 29 until now unable to fix the problem I encountered in my chart
-the candlestick are moving smooth
-the ASK/BID price also moving up/down without any LAG.
BUT my Indicator/EA Object in my SCREEN are totally FREEZE/unable to update.
-like candle timer (unable to countdown)
-Signal Object (unable to update)
-Buttons (nothing happen during click events)

anybody help or any ideas what are the reason/cause  of the above issues.
***EA own build, Indicator ow build

 
Fix your code
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